What does Jennette McCurdy think about Miranda Cosgrove and Ariana Grande?

In I’m glad my mother died, the former Nickelodeon star recounts in detail the turbulent relationship with her mother Debra, who forced her to join the entertainment industry and died after a battle with cancer in 2013. Here the 30-year-old opens up about the constant abuse emotional of which he was a victim under guardianship, causing illnesses such as depression, bulimia and anorexia. Of course, in Jennette McCurdy’s memoir there is also space to talk about her career as an actress, including her opinion and her relationship with her co-star Miranda Cosgrove, from icarlyand Ariana Grande, from Sam & Cat.

Here are the main revelations on this subject in his new book:

What does Jennette McCurdy think of Miranda Cosgrove?

Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove met until the camera tests of icarly. McCurdy remembers that he first saw his partner leaning against the wall drinking a Coke and sending messages with a confident and “cool” attitude. Even the former star of Drake & Josh He sent her a basket of candy and a gift card after filming the pilot episode.

However, Jennette grew up in a Mormon home, so respect for God should always prevail. Debra forbade her to become friends with Miranda because Miranda used some big words on set and said the Lord’s name in vain “at least 50 times a day.”

“Even though mom said not to go near Miranda, I really wanted to. She wanted me to rub off a bit of her genius on me. And she seemed nice too, which is hard when you’re cool. Fingers crossed that somehow, despite our mutual shyness, a friendship would develop between us,” McCurdy wrote.

So it was. Their bond continued to strengthen as they worked on the hit series that aired between 2007 and 2012. As a result, Jennete feared that by the end of icarly They ended up drifting apart, but the opposite happened. The two grew even closer to the point where McCurdy told her about his eating disorders. Cosgrove gave her as much emotional support as possible in the process of getting through them.

“My friendship with Miranda has been a source of camaraderie and emotional support. I am also friends with the rest of the cast, but my connection to Miranda is different and special,” she added.

Over time, life has naturally taken them their separate ways. However, they stay in touch and are willing to encourage each other.

What does Jennette McCurdy think of Ariana Grande?

In contrast, Jennette McCurdy did not have the best relationship with Ariana Grande in Sam & Cat. Initially, the spin off was going to be focused only on his character Sam Puckett, from icarly. In the end, Cat Valentine ended up being added to the equation, victorious. Both were Dan Schneider productions.

In his book, McCurdy recalls that during his time in icarly received two offers to participate in films. However, the producers never agreed to modify the series scripts so that she could be absent. Instead, Grande was constantly missing from recordings of Sam & Catapparently with the blessing of Nickelodeon to pursue his music career.

“One week they told me that Ariana wouldn’t be here at all, and that they would justify her absence from the episode by putting her character in a box. Are you kidding? So I have to turn down movies while Ariana is out of tune at the Billboard Music Awards?

As the career of the interpreter of break-free took off, Jennette began to feel more and more jealous. “I often make the mistake of comparing my career to hers. I can’t help it. We’re constantly in the same environment, and she doesn’t exactly try to hide her successes,” she confessed.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Ariana Grande told him on set that she had spent the previous night playing charades at two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks’ house.

“That was the moment I broke up. I couldn’t take it anymore. Musical performances and magazine covers… you name it, I can get over it. But a family game in the home of two-time Academy Award-winning, six-time nominee Tom Hanks national treasure? I’m fed up. I didn’t like him. I couldn’t like him,” he reflected on Ariana.

Sam & Cat it was canceled after a single season in 2014.

I’m Glad My Mom Died can be purchased in its original version in English for Kindle through Amazon.