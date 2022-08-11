What do the teenage children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do?

Photo credit: Monica Schipper – Getty Images

When we saw them all at the premiere of the ‘Maleficent’ sequel we were in ‘shock’ at the incredible change. Although Angelina appears a few times with everyone, There have not been many occasions when we have had the opportunity to see the whole family together. It is much more common that it appears separately with some of them, something that we also see as normal, because there are six of them!

The actors have formed a multiracial family in which beauty is not the only thing that stands out. The truth is that the children, who are already teenagers, give off a lot of talent. In addition, Angelina assured that they all have very different interests from each other. “None of my children want to be an actor. I think they like the process of movies seen from the outside”said the actress years ago.

As we all know, family life has been complicated. Although they maintain a very close relationship with their mother, we cannot ignore the difficult relationship that Brad and Angelina have maintained since their separation, something that from the beginning they have tried not to affect their children. However, there were even rumors that Maddox, the eldest, wanted to give up the Pitt name…

In order of age, we present to you Maddox, Pax and Zahara, the three oldest children adopted by the couple. then they are Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox Leonthe three biological children and the youngest.

What are they currently doing? Although Angelina does not share information related to her children on a regular basis, we tell you what we know.

Maddox

Maddox is the first son of ‘Brangelina’. He was born in Cambodia and adopted by the couple, who also created the Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt Foundation there. The 21 year old worked as executive producer of the film ‘They took him: memories of a girl from Cambodia’, in which his mother was the director. “I want him to learn what it is to be Cambodian,” Angelina stressed. In addition to film, she is currently studying biochemistry.

people

The second on the list, at 18, is still studying and shows a special interest in music. “Maddox is interested in publishing and Pax loves music and being a DJ”Angelina commented in an interview in 2016.

Zahara

The latest information we have is very recent. In fact, both Angelina and Brad have publicly celebrated it both on their social networks and in interviews. Zahara will attend Spelman University, located in Atlanta, Georgia. The best? The viral dance with which they have celebrated it.

Shiloh

At 16, she is one of the best known for her talent on the dance floor. Her fans have commented that she is identical to her mother when she was the same age and spends a lot of time with her. Also, she really likes the fashion world and he has shown us on several red carpets.

vivienne

Together with his inseparable twin Knox Leon, both 14 years old, they are the couple’s last two children. Recently, certain images of him have been released with which fans have freaked out when they see how old he is. At the age of 4, she made her debut in the cinema, specifically in the movie ‘Maleficent’ played by Angelina. The reason? She was the only girl who wasn’t afraid of him…

knox leon

is the one less contact with public life and there have been very few occasions in which we have seen it, but we are sure that in the future we will freak out with it!