What do I see?: “30 nights with my ex”, “Beast”, “Empty” and “Festival Nick Jr.”, arrive at the cinema – Tvshow – 08/11/2022

There are four premieres this week that renew the local theater billboard. There is comedy, adventure, drama and a new one for the little ones.

Comedy is Argentina 30 nights with my ex. This is the directorial debut of Adrian Suar who also stars in this film with Pilar Gamboa. The plot focuses on El Turbo (Suar), who after years of separation from La Loba (Gamboa), accepts at the request of their daughter in common, to live for thirty days with his ex-wife, who comes from a long psychiatric hospitalization. . The cast is completed by the Uruguayan pichu straneo.

There is also a praised Ecuadorian-Uruguayan co-production, Empty which is the most attractive premiere of the week in local theaters.

Empty is the fictional debut of Paul Venegaswho had debuted as a director with Alberto Spencer, an Ecuadorian from Peñarol, a song with his Uruguayan leg.

In Empty tells the story of two illegal Chinese migrants in Ecuador who cross their destinations in a mafia environment and human trafficking. He denounces the hardships of those who cross the world for an opportunity and meet some villains.

Image from the film “Empty”. Photo: Diffusion

Thus, the film mixes social issues in a plot that can turn to the police. It won the best feature film in the Bafici American competition and in the Guayaquil Festival.

Empty is co-produced by the Uruguayans Stephen Schoeder (director of feature films such as The vineyard Y Kill everyone and historical local producer) and Leandro Barneche, co-director with Schroeder of the docuseries, Why Uruguay?

It is added, for other audiences, Beastin which a ferocious and obstinate lion has it bad to bring Idris Elbe. It looks like a combination of jurassic-park Y Shark although, it should be clarified without Steven Spielberg. The director is Baltasar Kormákur, an Icelandic specialist in action with nature in between; he did, for example, Everest.

Here Elba is a widower who goes with his daughters to an animal reserve in South Africa with such bad luck that it coincides with a lion that, vengeful against humans, grabs it with his family.

Image from the movie “Beast”. Photo: Diffusion

For the good guys, Nick Jr. Festival also arrives, which gives what it promises: the meeting of the stars of the children’s channel.