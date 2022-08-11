What can I watch tonight on TV?

The 1. 22.25 h. ‘Peter Rabbit’. Adaptation of the story by British writer and illustrator Beatrix Potter. It has a mixture of animation and live action: the human actors are Domhnall Gleeson, James Corden and Rose Byrne. It tells the story of mischievous Peter Rabbit, who has been sneaking into the orchard of old and irascible McGregor for years. Later (11:50 p.m.) it is broadcast The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The 2. 22.00 h. ‘The bastards of Pizzofalcone’. Series based on the saga of eight novels by Maurizio De Giovanni and starring inspector Giuseppe Lojacono. Tonight, a man appears beaten and badly injured and abandoned in a construction site. In the second chapter, a teacher goes to the police station to report the possible sexual abuse of a 13-year-old student by her father.

Antenna 3. 10:45 p.m. ‘The protector’. Former narcotics cop Phil Broker is a family man who decides to move with his daughter to a remote and peaceful town to escape his troubled past. However, there he ends up discovering a background of violence and drugs.. With actors Jason Statham, Kate Bosworth, James Franco and Winona Ryder in the cast. And in the script, Sylvester Stallone.

Four. 11:00 p.m. The blockbuster: ‘Alien: Covenant’. During an interplanetary trip, the crew of the Covenant ship discovers a new world and thinks it is a heavenly place. When they arrive, they see that it is a terrifying territory, full of brutal creatures. Ridley Scott directs; in the cast, Michael Fassbender. Before, First Dates.

Telecinco. 10:00 p.m. ‘White’. Blanca is a young woman who became blind as a child. Despite this difficulty, she manages to enter the police force and becomes a expert in decoding audio files. She faces new challenges every day, especially since she decided to move to the family home in Genoa with her guide dog Linne. After posting a negative review of a dish, she meets chef Nanni.

The sixth. 10:30 p.m. ‘Little Coincidences’. Two chapters. In the first, Marta and Javi decide to involve their respective friends in their maternity and paternity projects. And finally they meet. In the second, they meet again in the ‘Cata a Ciegas’ course that Javi has organized with the aim of meeting women. Both are jealous of each other, until Javi gets Marta to give him a second chance.