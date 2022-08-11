What a good time we had in Africa!

Millions of tourists visit the African continent every year, which has become the second region in the world with the highest tourism growth after Asia-Pacific. Jungle, savannah, unique fauna and coasts with spectacular beaches and spaces are magnificent attractions. British actor Idris Elba, for these and other personal reasons, has also decided to spend his vacations in Africa. She is sorry that a giant and fearsome lion has his eye on her.

Shot in South Africa, in the rural provinces of Limpopo and Northern Cape and in the city of Cape Town, the new film by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, The beast, is a terrifying African experience, in which a lone lion who has managed to escape poachers begins to chase Dr. Nate Samuels and his two teenage daughters. He has returned to South Africa, because there he met his wife, who has just died. But his stay in the animal reserve managed by a friend turns into hell. Quite the opposite of what he was looking for and, of course, quite the opposite of a vacation.

What a great time we had, Rosie!

Rose Sayer was fleeing another horror when German troops murdered her brother, a British priest on a mission in Africa. Polite and a bit pedantic, the woman left the area aboard the wretched ‘Queen of Africa’, a dilapidated little riverboat owned by Charlie Allmutt, a drunken curmudgeon. It’s not the best plan for the summer either, but the trip that Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart took together in the queen of africa (John Huston, 1951) went much better than they imagined, despite risking his life until almost the last minute of the film.

Filmed almost entirely in Uganda and especially on the Lualaba River, the characters probably experienced fewer hardships than the members of the team. From the diarrhea they were saved only Huston and Bogart, the only ones who did not drink water. They had turned to alcohol. The infestations of ants and the director’s disinterest, that what he really wanted was to go hunting elephants, were other drawbacks of that work. But in the end, love triumphed. “What a great time we’ve had, Rosie! What a time! We’ll never run out of stories to tell our grandchildren, right?”

In Kenya and on safari

More adventures, this time in the middle of the jungle, were the ones lived by the characters of Mogambothose of the version shot by John Ford in 1953, because the film signed by Victor Fleming in 1932, although both inspired by Wilson Collison’s play, was set in Indochina. In Kenya and on safari. A couple paid a hunter who organized safaris to take them to film gorillas in the wild. Along the way, the demure woman —a very young Grace Kelly— fell madly in love with the hunter —Clark Gable, in his fifties—, who was in a relationship with an independent and energetic woman —powerful Ava Gardner— and who mixed everything up thinking that he was also ‘ snuck’ by the young woman.

As in the case of the queen of africa, the messes between the characters -if it had not been for the clumsy Francoist censorship, which to avoid adultery created an incest (turned the marriage into brothers)- did not reach the height of the shoe to those who really lived in the filming . John Ford making life impossible for Ava Gardner because he wanted her friend Maureen O’Hara in her place and the studios didn’t allow it. Ava Gardner confronted Ford and making things very clear to him —then they got along great. Gable berating Ford for his treatment of Gardner. Gable and Grace Kelly hooking up. Gable forcing all bare-chested actors to shave because he didn’t have a single chest hair and the image would detract from the character’s virility. The studio lying and covering up the trip that Gardner made to London to abort in the middle of filming…

“To Greatness and Freedom”

For that, much better to live with Tarzan in his jungle house, accompanied by Cheetah and enjoying the wild nature of Africa. tarzan of the apes opened the series in 1932, with an unrepeatable Johnny Weissmuller and Maureen O’Sullivan, in the role of Jane. Weissmuller’s cry calling his animal friends he became almost more famous than the character that Edgar Rice Burroughs had created. Sadly, the actor in his last years suffered from psychiatric problems and hid from everyone to keep alive the youthful and agile image that he had shown in the movies.

And for cinema images, Robert Redford washing Meryl Streep’s hair in the middle of Kenya, in Memories of Africa (Sidney Pollack, 1985), a succession of African postcards with an unforgettable love story for some. The actors were splendid and Pollack was very correct, the film stood out above all for its photography and, without a doubt, for the beauty of Africa. The film was an adaptation of the story that Karen Blixen wrote about her own life. “The views were immensely wide. Everything you saw made for greatness and freedom, and peerless nobility.”