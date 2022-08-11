Website closed in China for criticizing position in favor of the use of traditional medicine against Covid-19

For criticizing the Government’s position in favor of the use of traditional medicine and other natural remedies to deal with the coronavirus, Chinese authorities have shut down a website.

It is the health platform Dingxiang Yuan, who has been blocked by regulatory authorities, which is why she will not be able to spread articles through their social networks, according to sources close to the matter revealed to the newspaper ‘Nikkei Asia’.

The website was used to uncover ‘fake news’ and discredit information about possible treatments for Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases.

The suspension of the page, which has millions of followers is due, authorities said, to a “regulatory violation”, although he has not given more details about it. The closure is expected to last a month.

Last April, when 25 million residents of the city of Shanghai were under lockdown, the platform spread a series of articles warning of the use of natural treatments. “Don’t take your medication if you’re not sick,” he said then.