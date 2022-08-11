We need Yalitza’s “Predator”

March 27, 1973 will forever be remembered as the day actor Marlon Brando turned down his Oscar for Best Actor for The Godfather and sent as his representative Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist for the rights of the native peoples of the United States, to explain that he could not accept the award because of the way in which this community was treated by the film and television industry.

Much has changed since then in the way these ethnicities are represented in movies and entertainment in general. Although Marlon Brando was widely criticized, and there were even those who interpreted the act as another way of exploiting indigenous communities, the reality is that he did help open the conversation and promote advances in human rights that are barely visible until today.

Cinema has been transformed since the film genre known as Western portrayed Native Americans as an awkward enemy in “Indians vs. Cowboys” movies. Perhaps the pulse of the time did not agree with personalities like Brando, or even Madonna, who always in search of the new trend included models and dancers from this minority in her tours and videos. There is a fine line between fetishizing, exoticizing or making racial diversity visible, although these initiatives did have a positive impact within pop culture that motivated the opening among the mass public.

We jump to 2008 when the saga of Twilight, where Bella Swan was courted not only by a vampire but also by a werewolf belonging to the Quileute tribe. The success of this film franchise at the international level was the turning point that managed to definitively change the perception of the natives of the United States and that today allows a high-budget film such as Predator: The Prey (Prey), where they are the absolute protagonists.

In recent years, important film festivals have managed to highlight with their influence productions made by the talent of these native peoples, their actors and their stories, with films such as Catch the Fair One, Wild Indian, beans, Blood Quantum Y night raiders; series like Reservation Dogs either Dark Winds; and actors like Zahn McClarnon (doctor sleeping, Westworld) and Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone, Pieces of Her, Under the Banner of H​eaven).

The work for the inclusion of these communities within the cinema is something that extends beyond the natives of the United States. At some point it also happened with the Maori culture of places like Samoa and New Zealand. Movies like We were warriors (Eleven Were Warriors, 1994) paved the way so that today we can talk about personalities like The Rock, Jason Momoa and director Taika Waititi. Films are also currently being made about the indigenous peoples of Siberia (Pugalo, kitoboy, Khara Khaar) and actors of Mayan descent are included in large productions such as Wakanda Forever.

But before these communities became visible, it was very common to hear about problems of casting and of whitewashing where white actors got roles from races and ethnicities different from their own. Harvey Keitel came to play a New Zealand farmer who imitated the customs of the Maori in The piano (1993), while the actor Cliff Curtis, who is of Maori origin, has performed roles of various ethnic groups that include his own, that of the Indians and that of Latinos.

In this context, the Oaxacan Yalitza Aparicio, of descent triqui and Mixtec, is the face of Mexico within a global movement. After her nomination for her Oscar in 2019, she became, in the eyes of the public, the ambassador of the original peoples of Mexico. Her case is very similar to that of the actress Misty Upham, a member of the Black Feet Nation of native United States, who before her tragic death had already become the most important actress in her community for appearing in movies like August: Osage Countywhere he shared credits with figures of the stature of Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

There will be those who criticize Yalitza because today she accepts fantasy and horror projects and those who think that this is the right step. After a long interval of almost five years after her participation in Rome by Alfonso Cuarón, just in July he returned to the big screen with the premiere of the short film daughters of witches (originally included in the series Bite Size Halloween) within the framework of the Guanajuato International Film Festival. She was also recently seen in the trailer for the second season of the series. the spookyswhich will premiere on HBO Max in September, and it has already been announced that presences –the long-awaited film by director Luis Mandoki– will be seen through the ViX platform.

It is an interesting coincidence that daughters of witches was exhibited at said festival, where a tribute was also made to the actress Adriana Barraza, which was attended by her and the screening of the horror film Hell Bingo, which she stars in. Barraza, the Mexican actress who also achieved an Oscar nomination after Salma Hayek and who has managed to maintain a career in Hollywood ever since, but many forget that in addition to all this she was also the first Mexican to participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , with his role in Thor (2011).

Although it is true that Mexican actresses and actors tend to be stereotyped within Hollywood cinema with roles of witches and shamans that highlight a mysticism attributed to primitive civilizations, and that it is another form of racism similar to that of the characters known as “magical black”, designed to include actors from the black community and thus meet a quota, today we ask ourselves how necessary it is for Mexican actors and, specifically, for members of some ethnic minority, to accept these roles for their growth within the global film industry.

At this point, almost 50 years after Marlon Brando’s political stance was mocked by the film community and our society already steeped in activism and social justice movements, it is hardly possible that someone like Amber Midthunder, the origin actress sioux who stars Predator: The Preyand a figure like Yalitza Aparicio, originally triqui and nominated for an Oscar, can play the leading role in their own films and bear the responsibility that this entails.

Yalitza continues to carve out her own path, but with her celebrity she could open the doors for other actors belonging to the original peoples of Mexico and Latin America. Don’t be surprised if in the not so distant future, we also see her in an action and science fiction movie in the style of Predator. If a Purépecha actress, like the Mexican Elpidia Carrillo, managed to be the co-star of Arnold Schwarzenegger in that first film of 1987, who says that Yalitza cannot achieve something similar?

