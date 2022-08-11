We demand from the government the need for peace: Diocese of Culiacán

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Forever we have asked for peace; in fact, in the scheme of our mass there is a rite for peace, it is not something that just occurred to us right now due to the events that have been taking place, said the Father Esteban Roblesspokesman for the Diocese of Culiacán, who demanded from the government the need to build a country without violence.

Robles referred to the actions of the Day of Prayer for Peace convened by the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM), the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious of Mexico, as well as the Mexican Province of the Society of Jesus.

“In our families, that is what we have been asking for this Sunday. We pray for our families, for the rulers, for our priests, so that we can all be peacemakers,” said the father, the spokesman for the Diocese of Culiacán.

On escalation of violence that has been taking place in the Mexican Republic, expressed that: “When there is a lack of peace in the heart; when there are ambitions for power, when there are ambitions to impose, it results in this series of events that impact everyone.”

“The moment that hurt the most was seeing that people who are dedicated to doing good are victims of violence, it is something very unfortunate,” said Robles, referring to the murder of two Jesuit priests and a tourist guide, which occurred almost three weeks ago in Chihuahua.

Father Esteban Robles said that violence will never be a way to live in harmony and that the rulers must always create conditions so that peace can reign in the country and not just seek power.

“We ask the authorities to do their thing, that is why we from our institution, the Catholic Church, which is not an occurrence, it is not something improvised, in our parishes we have sought peace, because there is catechism, there are groups of married couples, groups of young people, in each one of them we insist on peace”, mentioned the spokesman for the Diocese of Culiacán.

Esteban Robles pointed out that it is very important that we be able to work for peace in an effective, supportive manner, as well as monitor how we handle our emotions, our past, grudges and in the environment where children and young people develop.

He indicated that the construction of peace is not something that we only have to leave to the governments, because that must also be sought from families, with values, education, dialogue and respect.