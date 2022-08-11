We demand from the government the need for peace: Diocese of Culiacán

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Forever we have asked for peace; in fact, in the scheme of our mass there is a rite for peace, it is not something that just occurred to us right now due to the events that have been taking place, said the Father Esteban Roblesspokesman for the Diocese of Culiacán, who demanded from the government the need to build a country without violence.

Robles referred to the actions of the Day of Prayer for Peace convened by the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM), the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious of Mexico, as well as the Mexican Province of the Society of Jesus.

“In our families, that is what we have been asking for this Sunday. We pray for our families, for the rulers, for our priests, so that we can all be peacemakers,” said the father, the spokesman for the Diocese of Culiacán.

On escalation of violence that has been taking place in the Mexican Republic, expressed that: “When there is a lack of peace in the heart; when there are ambitions for power, when there are ambitions to impose, it results in this series of events that impact everyone.”

“The moment that hurt the most was seeing that people who are dedicated to doing good are victims of violence, it is something very unfortunate,” said Robles, referring to the murder of two Jesuit priests and a tourist guide, which occurred almost three weeks ago in Chihuahua.

Father Esteban Robles said that violence will never be a way to live in harmony and that the rulers must always create conditions so that peace can reign in the country and not just seek power.

“We ask the authorities to do their thing, that is why we from our institution, the Catholic Church, which is not an occurrence, it is not something improvised, in our parishes we have sought peace, because there is catechism, there are groups of married couples, groups of young people, in each one of them we insist on peace”, mentioned the spokesman for the Diocese of Culiacán.

Esteban Robles pointed out that it is very important that we be able to work for peace in an effective, supportive manner, as well as monitor how we handle our emotions, our past, grudges and in the environment where children and young people develop.

We recommend you read:

He indicated that the construction of peace is not something that we only have to leave to the governments, because that must also be sought from families, with values, education, dialogue and respect.

They invited us to a wedding and they won’t believe what happened to us: Viral video on TikTok

He has a degree in Communication Sciences, graduated from the Autonomous University of the West (UAdeO) Campus Culiacán. He started in journalism in the newspaper La Hora de Sinaloa, he has also worked in the newspapers Noroeste and El Sol de Sinaloa, as well as in the sports program Desde la Banca that was broadcast on Grupo ACIR, on radio and on the radio news program Linea Direct. Since 2002 he has worked in the newspaper EL DEBATE, beginning in the printed sports section, he has also worked in the Mexico-World section. He is currently a reporter for the sports section on the digital portal of this journalistic company www.debate.com.mx. In EL DEBATE de Culiacán he has covered Tournaments of the Neighborhoods, World Championship Boxing matches, Mexican Pacific Baseball League, Culiacán International Marathon, political elections, among other international events. He won second place in the interview genre in the Sports Journalism Award, granted by the Municipal Sports Institute of Culiacán (Imdec). He also received Recognition from the Board of Trustees of the Culiacán International Marathon, in 2015, for completing 10 years covering said event. Email: horacio.beltran@debate.com.mx

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker