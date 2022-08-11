Unrecognizable! This is what a young Chris Hemsworth looked like in his debut — Rock & Pop

If we talk about the great movie stars in recent times, we cannot leave out Chris Hemsworth. And it is that the Australian actor, known to most as the Thor of the MCUhas had some of the most successful action films in recent years.

However, many are unaware of the beginnings of his career. And it is that, years before Chris Hemsworth was a fan-favorite superherothe actor made his television debut chen he was just a young teenager.

The debut of a young Chris Hemsworth

When he was a young man of only 18 yearsChris Hemsworth made his professional acting debut. But don’t expect it to be a Hollywood movie with big effects and shocking action scenesRather the complete opposite.

Hemsworth’s first role It was in the 2002 Australian medieval series, Guinevere Jones, where he played a young King Arthur. For this, he had to wear clothes of the time and a bright red wig that reveals the budget behind this production.

“The first time I watched this beautiful film, I knew one of two things would happen: I’d be forced to grow my hair out, dye it red and be all the rage with the fans or never work again. None were true,” he wrote. Chris Hemsworth on Instagram about his first role.

And it is that, despite his concern, Chris Hemsworth’s career only took off after his first role.l. Since then, he has become one of the key figures in the MCU, starring in four films about Thor.

The most recent, Thor: Love and Thunder, It is already one of the highest grossing movies of the year. However, it has also been one of Marvel’s most controversial, with critics and fans divided around the final work.





