Trick to know if another person is viewing your WhatsApp account

WhatsApp: Trick to know if another person is viewing your account

Today we will introduce you to a trick within the famous WhatsApp application to find out if another person is looking at your account, so pay attention and take note so that you can make the most of it.

If you want to know if someone is really looking at your WhatsApp, with this trick you can check it in a matter of seconds and safely.

As you can see, WhatsApp continues to make big changes within its mobile application. Android like on iPhones.

From now on you can react to messages with any emoji from your gallery, in addition to creating fun stickers from the web platform.

However, sometimes we notice that something strange happens on our mobile device, like some chats have been opened without us having done so, they have even posted statuses without our authorization.

It should be noted that the first thing you should know is that WhatsApp can be opened on up to 4 different devices.

To do this you need to scan the QR code In order to access conversations, we often forget to close our chats on a work computer or laptop.

As a consequence, anyone can not only see your conversations, but also carry out activities that you do not want on WhatsApp.

To do this you must go to WhatsApp and click on the three dots in the upper corner and now go to “Linked devices”.

At that moment you will see all the terminals or PC where you have opened your WhatsApp, if you do not remember them it is better that you eliminate them all so that your chat on all those sides and that is how you will have your WhatsApp account more protected.

On the other hand, to save data on WhatsApp when you make a call or video call, you must do the following:

The first thing will be to enter the famous WhatsApp and from there go to the Application Settings.

Now click where it says Storage and data, then in the network section you will see a tab that says “Use less data for calls”.

When you activate it you will be able to make the calls you want, this will prevent your mega pack from draining too quickly, if you have a minimum.

The most recommended thing is that you do not make calls or video calls on WhatsApp, but use traditional communication.