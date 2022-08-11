Travis Barker, husband of Kourtney Kardashian, speaks about his hospitalization

Extravagant designs at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding 1:05

(CNN) — Newlyweds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have reflected on “a terrifying and emotional week”.

The couple posted on their verified social media accounts about Barker’s recent hospitalization.

“Went in for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote in a note posted on her Instagram stories. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

The Blink 182 drummer explained that during his endoscopy, he had “a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

“This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” he wrote. “I am very, very grateful that with the intensive treatment I am now much better.”

Barker and Kardashian officially tied the knot in May and threw a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas 0:52

He also shared Barker’s note on his Instastories.

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it’s been,” she wrote. “Our health is everything, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

Businesswoman and star reality shows she wrote that she was “grateful to God for healing my husband” and “for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

“I am so touched and grateful,” Kardashian wrote. “I am so grateful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and I during our stay.”