Total plant-based: fashion, decoration and cosmetics without animal traces

The first thing it is associated with is food. The term plant-basedWhat does it mean “plant based”became popular to refer to a type of food which does not include any animal protein. Today there is a proliferation of restaurants and food businesses that offer only vegetable-based dishes and products, and that is why they have monopolized the concept.

However, not only food can be “plant based”. In a world that is increasingly attentive to animal respect already a consumption with sustainable preceptswhich in some way contributes a grain of sand to caring for the environment, other industries have begun to bow to the phenomenon, both out of real interest and consumer demand. Fashion, cosmetics and decoration They were the next to take the post.

well cared for skin

For years, activists from around the world have been fighting for the cessation of animal testing in the world of beauty and cosmetics. It could be said that only in the last decade were they really heard. While before there were few cases in which the legend was proudly displayed on the container “cruelty-free” (“without animal cruelty”), today there are not only more and more, but also many brands and ventures have emerged that only work with plants and natural ingredients.

The natural cosmetics brand María Magdalena, for example, was founded by three entrepreneurs who seek to take care of their skin as the second step in a healthy diet. “We recognize and trust the power of nature, of what already is, of what is not intervened”, they point out. Understanding that the body can also be contaminated through the skin, they propose natural, ecological and certified products. Among these, the kale facial cream, the rosehip, jojoba and omegas serum and the matte shampoo and conditioner stand out.

One of the pioneers on this path is Weleda, a brand of Swiss and German origins that has been working on cosmetics for 100 years in an integrative way for both humans and nature, with ingredients of 100% natural origin. “To assure the consumer of this premise, we have the NaTrue European cosmetics certification, which endorses our ingredients and our positioning,” describes Paula Orozco, marketing manager of Weleda Argentina. Among its products, birch oil, pomegranate firming serum and calendula protective cream stand out, especially used for delicate baby skin. The Skin Food line, highly nutritious and medicinal plantsis another success, even consumed by celebrities like Julia Roberts, Rihanna and Victoria Beckham.

Asked why they believe that this awakening is happening now (when they have been fighting for this as a company for a century), they point out that there is increasing awareness of the value of nature, our relationship with it and how it intervenes in our health. “In addition, consumers are educating themselves about ingredients that are healthy and noble with their body, whether in food or cosmetics. The Weleda consumer cares about reading the packaging. He values ​​not only the product and its comprehensive and holistic benefits, but also how the company’s practices operate”, says Orozco.

vegan fashion

Fashion is another industry that has taken note of this movement. Given his enormous polluting power, it makes sense for him to start looking for ways to mitigate his liability.

More than 20 years ago, Stella McCartney, a vegan herself, was the first luxury fashion brand to refuse to wear leather, feathers or fur from the start. And on that path she has just developed the first vegan leather made based on fungi. Called Mylo, it is made of mycelium, the collection of hyphae that form the vegetative part of a fungus, and is extremely soft and durable. And unlike what we know today as eco-leather, made from synthetic materials that remain waste and take a long time to biodegrade, it is not oil-based. This vegan leather is produced in the laboratory and has given birth to its first bag, now on sale in a limited edition.

In a similar vein, Gucci launched vegan sneakers in 2021 made with an innovative material called Demetra, which is the result of 80% recycled powdered wood from plant debris from plantations, and the remaining 20% ​​from biodegradable and recycled polyurethanes. Once the material is obtained, it is subjected to a vegetable tanning process to give it greater flexibility and softness. This bet was put to the test in three models with a very sporty style.

In Argentina, Get Wild! is one of the brands that work in this way. Born in 2016 at the hands of two friends who worked together in a multinational and felt the desire to dedicate themselves to a more sustainable purpose, this venture proposes 100% bamboo clothing with minimal environmental impact. “Bamboo is the fastest growing plant in the world, and is therefore a ecological and sustainable resource. It grows on marginal land without requiring fertile land, agrochemicals or pesticides, and the process of converting fiber into cellulose is the least polluting of all”, explain partners Gabriela Rivero and Agostina Trovato. In addition, with this material the garments are hypoallergenic, antibacterial, with UV protection and the ability to absorb four times more perspiration than cotton.

Vrote is another local case with great acceptance. It was born by combining theslow fashion” with an artisanal, ethical, sustainable and free of exploitation and animal cruelty. Their forte are purses, bags, shoes, slippers and wallets, although they also offer deco objects such as candles, paintings and cushions.

a friendly house

Finally, the house we inhabit is also finding a way to insert itself in a friendlier way in the environment. According to designer Sarah Barnard, vegan interior design seeks create happy and healthy environments that respect both the life of people and animals. But while a vegetarian design can tolerate products like wool or beeswax as long as the animals haven’t been harmed in the process of sourcing them, the vegan prefers replacements.

For this reason, just like fashion, they work above all on replacing leather through experimentation with fungi, algae and fruit peels and discards. Natural pigments are also used to dye products: New York bedding company Buffy uses inks made from plants, spices, and fruits to color its sheets made from eucalyptus pulp. Also, products such as hemp seed, bamboo, flax, corkcotton or jute are especially prized as replacements for more traditional ones.

At Ukelele, a furniture manufacturer “for not so young kids”, the vital thing is to maintain a sustainable commitment, and everything is made with 100% natural materials. With cotton gauze scrim and worked araucaria wood solvent free, offer beds, desks, chests of drawers, bookcases, bedside tables and chests of drawers, among other uses and products. Part of Talleres Sustentables, they are certified as a B company and balance their economic impact with a positive social and environmental purpose.

For the skin, for the body, for the house: there are ecological alternatives and friendly with the planet for all areas in which we move. Starting to take advantage of them is a good way to contribute a grain of sand to a cause that involves us all.

