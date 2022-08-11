Tommy Lee published a photo of his member, caused shock on the network and had to be removed

the followers of Tommy Lee their jaws dropped after the musician posted a totally nude photo at the edge of a pool. The iconic Mötley Crüe drummer focused on the good-natured member of him in the foreground and caused shock.

The legendary rocker, 59, shared Thursday in Instagram a photo of his famously tattooed body sitting on what appeared to be the edge of a swimming pool. In the picture, Tommy is seen wearing nothing but a necklace and nipple rings. while exposing his genitals to his 1.4 million followers on the popular platform. The Mötley Crüe star captioned the image: “Ooooopppsss”.

The post of the father of two children, who previously was married to Pamela Anderson and starred in an infamous sex tape with her, he was quickly inundated with comments.

tommy he even shocked his wife Brittany Furlan35, who hastened to write “OH MY GOD” next to the image. Comedic humorist Ryan Sickler joked about the size of the drummer’s friend. “Camera adds £5,” he wrote, earning more than 2,000 likes. The drummer of Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s partner, joined the chorus of comments, writing “I’m dying.”

Even Grindrthe online dating app for gay, bi, trans and queer people, was forced to comment, in a joking tone: “Wrong app, baby.”

What happened to the nude photo of Tommy Lee?

Meanwhile, TikTok star Daniel Mac asked, “How long will this stay online?” Instagram is very strict when it comes to nudity on the site, and Daniel wasn’t the only one who wondered how the graphic photo got in the way.

Finally, the photo was deleted, either by Tommy or the website, even though it had already been published for about five hours. Shortly after Tommy’s post broke the internet, another image appeared on his page showing an elephant and a naked man with their backs to the camera. In the image, the elephant asked the man: “How do you breathe through that little thing?” in reference to the member compared to his trunk.

Fans weren’t easily distracted, though, as most of the comments were a variation of a question: “What happened?” “We need answers,” one person wrote. “So let’s pretend nothing happened (sic),” said another. “Let’s act like nothing happened two hours ago,” one wrote, with another adding, “Instagram guidelines say nothing to do today.” One concerned fan advised simply: ‘Tommy go to sleep’.

The rocker has recently gained a new fan base after his relationship with Pamela Anderson was revisited in the drama miniseries Pam & Tommy. Although Anderson did not like the biopic, Lee supported the series, which follows her tumultuous relationship and her stolen sex tape.

In tommylandLee’s 2005 memoir, describes the conversation you had with your private parts about your crush on the bombshell BaywatchPamela Anderson. In fact, that moment was portrayed with a strange scene in the television adaptation of his life starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

The scene left viewers totally stunned. It shows Tommy having a talk with his animatronic member, narrated by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Jason Mantzoukas, about his intense feelings for Pamela.

