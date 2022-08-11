Tom Hanks wouldn’t play gay again

MEXICO CITY

“(…) I don’t think people accept inauthenticity”

Tom Hanks declared that he would not play again a gay characterlike the role that earned him the Oscar for best performance, because he considers that this role should be played by a homosexual actor: “(…) I don’t think people accept a lack of authenticity,” he said. .

Although there was a time when the actor’s name was not visible in the cast of Hollywood premieres, Hanks has returned to participate in some of the most anticipated films; “Pinocchio” and “Elvis”. It was precisely during an interview with “The New York Times”, where the film about the life of “the king of rock and roll” was being promoted when Tom spoke of other important roles in his career.

In the fall of 1993, “Philadelphia” was released, a production based in the life of Geoffrey Bowers, but who was called in the tape as Andrew Beckett, an American lawyer who was removed from his post for having homosexual preferences and for suffering from HIV. Hanks recalled that, at the time, he accepted the role because it was fitting that a straight man would play a gay character.

“The goal of ‘Philapelphia’ was not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie was that I was playing a man. gay“, highlighted the actor, about the role that earned him the Oscar.

However, he also considered that at present it would not be well seen that a heterosexual man was in charge of an LGBT+ tape. “We’re beyond that now and I don’t think people will accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a man. gay“. After these statements, the actor wanted to make it clear that his opinion was not a criticism of the actors who today give life to a man gay.

Another Hollywood actor who shares Hanks’ position is Eddie Redmayne, who played Einar Wegene in “The Danish Girl.” Although he has been one of the characters that more recognition has brought him within the industry, the interpreter has assured that his participation was a mistake, so he would not accept that role again.