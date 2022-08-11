Tom Cruise: Lewis Hamilton turned down a role in the movie Top Gun: Maverick – Movies and TV

British driver Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has confessed that he turned down an offer to act in Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ because of his professional commitments to F1.





“I am a friend of Tomy when I heard that the second Top Gun movie would come out, of which I am a fan, I dreamed of any role in the film, even if it was sweeping the floor”Hamilton said in an interview for Vanity Fair’s September cover story.

“Tom agreed” and offered him a role as a fighter pilot, but Hamilton had to decline the offer due to his F1 obligations. He then revealed that it was “the most annoying call he’s ever had.”

Currently, Hamilton is, along with Brad Pitt, one of the producers of a film about F1 that will be directed by the director of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Joseph Kosinski. The multi-champion met with Pitt and invited him to visit Great Britain, where he works as a driver for the Mercedes team.





The sequel to the unforgettable pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ continues to reap great numbers at the box office, with a collection that until last week accumulated 662.5 million dollars, surpassing even ‘Titanic’, which achieved 659, 36 million in 1997.