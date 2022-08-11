Thor: Love and Thunder – Idris Elba breaks silence on Heimdall’s appearance in the second post-credits scene

Idris Elba broke the silence about Heimdall’s appearance in the second scene after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with Collider, Idris Elba commented on his appearance in the second scene after the titles of Thor: Love and Thunderwhere we see Heimdall welcome Jane Foster in Valhalla, the Norse afterlife. Although much of the character’s abilities have been shown in the various films of the Marvel Cinematic Universethe actor explained that “immortality”Surrounding Heimdall it could be explored in the future: