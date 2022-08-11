This map shows you the best places to enjoy the meteor shower of the Perseids 2022

Share

Discover the best places to see the 2022 Perseids thanks to this interactive light map.

As you probably already know, the 2022 Perseid shooting star shower takes place between July 17 and August 24, 2022. Specifically, the so-called “Tears of San Lorenzo” are the most popular due to the intensity with which they can be enjoyed from Earth, and it will be during the nights of August 11, 12 and 13 when they can best be seen.

There are many people who decide to go to see the shooting stars, either alone or in company. However, make wishes it will not be an easy task in many places due to light pollution. This phenomenon makes it considerably difficult to see the stars, the main reason why cities are not a good place to enjoy the Perseids of 2022. Thanks to this interactive mapyou will be able to know the best places in the world where you can enjoy the “Tears of San Lorenzo” close to your town.

Discover the best place to enjoy the Perseids 2022 with this interesting interactive map

As we mentioned, finding the best place to see this year’s meteor shower may not be an easy task due to light pollution. It is clear that in big cities it will always be difficult to enjoy the Perseids 2022 due to this contamination, since the upper layer always prevents a good view of the sky and, therefore, the shooting stars.

For this same reason, projects like LightPollutionMap.info can be very useful to know where to place ourselves when looking at the sky, something ideal for the “Tears of San Lorenzo” in August or any other type of event that takes place above the sky. It’s about a interactive light map that allows you to visualize the places where light pollution is highest and lowest around the world.

If you pay attention, light pollution map It follows a fairly simple color code. While the places marked with the colors yellow, red and white are the worst to see the rain of shooting stars because they are the ones where light pollution is most present, if you are located in any location marked in green you won’t have too much problem, and even less if you opt for any of the sites marked in blue.

The best thing you can do to enjoy the Perseids to the fullest is go to a place far from civilization, if possible without buildings, trees or any other obstacle to be able to see most of the so-called “Tears of San Lorenzo” in its maximum splendor. Many fields can be great for it.

On the map in question you can consult any city with all its details. Countries like Spain have data for the vast majority of locations, including Ceuta and Melilla, although in some continents like Africa it is true that the data is incomplete. If any place is marked in Graydoes not mean that it is better to enjoy the Perseids, but it implies that there is not enough data to show information on light pollution.

