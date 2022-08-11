This is why Vin Diesel is Dodge’s favorite customer

Vin Diesel has driven the best cars both on and off the big screen, and he already has a huge collection of luxury cars. Inside his garage and his movies, there is a brand that is repeated repeatedly so it could be considered the actor’s favorite. Slide and find out more!

Vin Diesel he is noted for his performances in action and automobile films, especially for his role as Dominic Toretto in Fast and furious. He also works as director and producer of the saga and is currently recording the tenth installment Of the same. After so many years driving cars on the big screen, the actor has developed a huge fandom for them just like his character.

That is why the Californian has a great collection enviable for any fan of the saga. Just like Toretto repeatedly drives Dodge company models, Diesel also does it in real life. Today in torkwe will show you the cars from his garage that could position the producer as one of the favorite customers of the American company:

1) 1970 Dodge Charger R/T

The 1970 Dodge Charger R/T was driven by Toretto.

One of the most famous cars in the movies. The 1970 Dodge Charger R/T have a 5.7L V8 enginewhich allows a power of 570 horsepower. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 250km/h

2) Dodge Charger Tantrum

The Dodge Charger Tantrum was a gift from the production.

The 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum occupies a very special place in the collection, because it was a gift from the production of Fast and furious on her 52nd birthday. This model has a 9.0L V8 engine which provides an amazing power of 1650 hp.

3) Dodge Charger Daytona

The Dodge Charger Daytona had its appearance in the saga.

Another car that had its appearance in the saga was the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, which of course is also located in the actor’s garage. This model has a 7.2L V8 engine and a power of 425 hp. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 330km/h.

Clearly, Diesel is a fan of the movies as much as we are. and he shows it with his collection full of cars worthy of Dominic Toretto, in addition, He makes an important publicity for the Dodge company, always showing himself behind the wheel of his vehicles.