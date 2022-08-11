This is what Johnny Depp looks like as ‘Louis XV’ in the movie ‘Jeanne Du Barry’

During these dark times his fans were by his side, as well as the French director Maiwenn Le Bescowho will be in charge of returning the actor to the big screen with his film Jeanne duBarrya historical drama in which Depp interprets Louis XVand of which we already have a first look.

The followers of Johnnymany of whom supported him outside the court, while he was the protagonist of the trial of the year, are more than excited about this return to the cinema of their idol, who had lost the attention of directors and producers, after the setback lawsuit he had against the newspaper The Sunwho called him a “wife beater”.

The first big hit in the career of Depp was to have lost his role in the saga Animals fantasticalthough there was also a rumor that the film he starred in for MGM, MinamataI wouldn’t see the light. But now the thrill of his followers it is at its maximum with the first image of the interpreter as the French king.

Why Not Productions was in charge, according to the magazine Colliderto publish this first photo of Johnny like the French sovereign; The feature film will revolve around the life of her last lovers and who was her favorite, as several books on the history of France have explained.