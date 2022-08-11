This is what a young Chris Hemsworth looked like in his first performance — Futuro Chile

It is known that one of the great artists in the film industry in recent times is the renowned actor Chris Hemsworth. Australian-born artist He is known for his performance in the role of Marvel’s “Thor”.where he had some of the most successful action movies of recent years in relation to superhero filming.

There are many people who are unaware of the beginnings of his career in the television landscape. In the beginning, before Chris Hemsworth became one of the fans’ favorite superheroesthe producer made his television debut when he was just a teenager in the industry.

Chris Hemsworth debut

As a young man just 18 years old, Hemsworth made his debut as a professional actor. Chris Hemsworth’s first performance was in the 2002 Australian medieval series, Guinevere Jones. There the actor played a young King Arthur. On that occasion he must have worn period clothing and a bright red wig.

“The first time I put on this beautiful movie, I knew one of two things would happen: I would be forced to grow my hair out, dye it red, and it would be all the rage with the fans, or I would never work again. None was true, “said Chris Hemsworth via Instagram about his first acting role.

Despite his concern, Hemsworth’s career only really took off after his first role. Since then she has become one of the key and transcendental figures of the MCU, who starred in four films about the character of “Thor”.

The most recent film of «Thor: Love and Thunder”, It is one of the highest grossing films of the year. But it was also one of the most controversial sequences of Marvel, which has been in theaters for weeks, according to Radio Rock & Pop.