this is the total sales of the console

PS4 says goodbye to players, revealing its total number of sales.

Sony has announced the end of PlayStation 4. In other words, the PS4 console has reached the end of its production life cycle, which means that the Japanese company will no longer report the sales figures of the platform. Almost eight years have passed since its launch, located at the end of 2013.

At the end of March 2022, PS4 accumulated 117.2 million consoles sold, which places it as the fourth best-selling console of all time. However, this figure will be surpassed by Nintendo Switch, which accumulates 111 million consoles sold in what is considered its life cycle equator.

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the three best-selling consoles of all time include the combined sales of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color (118.7 million), the Nintendo DS family of handheld consoles (154 million) and Playstation 2 (155 million), which remains the best-selling Sony console.

PlayStation 4 launched as a console that offered “amazing gaming power, incredible content and impressive HDR technology“. The truth is that the original angular model already had hardware that provided a great visual enhancement for gaming, although its innovations also focused on offering a greater online experience with the possibility of broadcasting your games. For its part, PS4 Pro version and console redesign offered a sales boost along with the arrival of the virtual reality of PS VR.

This is how PS5 has started its sales

As for Sony’s current console, PS5the truth is that this is selling steadily despite having stock problems in stores due to the continuing global shortage of semiconductors in its production. Now, supply chain issues are getting less big, so Sony is hoping to hit its sales forecast of 18 million units sold during this financial year to add to its spectacular total of 21.7 million consoles sold since launch. launch.