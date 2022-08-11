This is the Tom Cruise perfume that is all the rage in the public – Metro World News

One of the actors of the moment is the award-winning Tom Cruisewho has been in the spotlight since the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, and that aura of success and luxury that leads us to talk about his favorite fragrance, as it will be somewhat linked.

Many times, it is quite difficult for gentlemen to choose a fragrance, and even more so if it is to be a gift for a gentleman. For this reason, we will tell you about the successful actor’s favorite perfume so that you have one of the best suggestions on the market.

Is about Eau d’Hadrienby Goutal, which is also not exclusive to the male gender, since it is known as a unisex perfume that will be appropriate for both men and women.

This is one elegant lemon cologne that provides versatility to who wears it, freshness and the guarantee that it will smell good all day.

According to experts, the notes of this fragrance are citrus. As well as flaunting voluptuous and captivating notes of lemon, this perfume displays an energetic character thanks to grapefruit, and also boasts an air of strength and calm that could only be achieved through cypress in your formula.

At the same time, the scent you use Tom Cruise It encapsulates energy, adventure, sensuality, power, restraint and a lot of mettle, not only due to its citrus DNA, but also because it contains woods, thus becoming deep and vigorous compared to other popular perfumes.

Another of the great advantages of the Goutal perfume used by the three-time Golden Globe winner is that It is not only ideal for summer, but it also looks good in autumn and spring., although never in summer. Along with this, the fragrance can accompany you on any given day full of work, but also during a weekend with friends and family.