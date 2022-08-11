This is the song that Johnny Depp has composed about the trial against Amber Heard

The singer jeff beck ad a few weeks ago his collaboration with Johnny Deep in its next album. titled ’18’between the songs that are part are found two compound by Deep: ‘This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’ and ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’.

According to ‘The Sunday Times’, ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’ is related with the judgment that the actor had with Amber Heard by defamation.

Verses against Heard

The media points out that some of the verses that appear in the part they say things like “you’re sitting there like a dog with a seventh year itch; If I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach your hand“, either “I think you’ve said enough in one fucking night“.

The interpreter by Jack Sparrow has participated in different performances of Beck, and lost the reading of verdict of judgment claiming he had a concert in United Kingdom.