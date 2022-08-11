This is the smartphone with the most cheapness of 2022

The market keeps bringing more and more interesting devices with amazing features. Today we show you one of the most spectacular phones on the market which can now be purchased. It is a device focused on two objectives: that you cannot break it and that its battery never runs out. It is the Doogee S89, a smartphone with a 12,000mAh battery. Yes, you read that right, 12,000 mAh battery.

Typically, a conventional smartphone has between 4,000 and 5,000 mAh. This exceeds double the mAh to offer a autonomy of authentic madness that can reach several days of continuous use.

This is the most complete rugged mobile on the market

The Doogee S89 can be considered as one of the most complete rugged phones on the market. This device not only sports a 12,000 mAh battery that makes it very special, but also a 64 MP camera, a 6.3-inch FullHD screen, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage or a 65W load.

Of course, being ruggedized It offers a very peculiar design designed so that nothing happens to it in almost any circumstance. It is a mobile that supports fallshigh temperatures or immersion several meters deep.

Its list of features leaves no one indifferent, as it includes up to one night vision camera specially designed to be able to take shots in complete darkness. All the details of this Doogee S89 are on the company’s own page.

The offer that leaves it at half price

If you are interested in this Doogee S89 we have good news for you: wait until August 22 to get it with a 50% discount. From the day August 22 to 26 the company will put it up for sale on AliExpress much cheaper than normal. will arrive at fifty% of the current price!

You may add it to the shopping cart right now and buy it when its price drops considerably. This way you will ensure the purchase and that nobody takes it away from you, as limited units are expected.