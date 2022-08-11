This is the possible setlist that Rosalía will throw in Mexico

After things with the coronavirus calmed down, music fans were excited that concerts and festivals returned to normal, and that meant seeing those artists we love live again. And if you are followers of Rosalía is surely very excited, because after a long wait, we are a few days away from her return to our country..

Definitely, It’s been a while since that spectacular presentation that the Catalan artist put on at the 2019 Ceremony festival, where he presented his second and incredible record material, The Bad Want. Since then, the Spanish singer has grown like wildfire and exploded internationally, as she is not only a phenomenon on social networks, she has also collaborated with artists such as Travis Scott, The Weeknd, James Blake, Billie Eilish, J Balvin and Bad Bunny .

Rosalía on the ‘Motomami Tour’/Photo: Getty Images

Rosalía will return to Mexico to present ‘Motomami’ live and in full color

Perhaps the greatest proof that he is at the peak of his career is the phenomenon he achieved with his most recent studio album, mommy (HERE you can read our review). Despite some criticism, because for many he completely changed his sound, Rosalía showed that she can reinvent herself and play with genres and sounds as she pleases. The result is an album that broke the world since its release and it’s time to present it live.

And it is thanks to this record material that the Catalan singer will return to our country, as she announced with great fanfare that He would return to play on August 14 and 15 at the CDMX National Auditorium, to later give a couple of shows on August 17 and 19 at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara and the Citibanamex Auditorium in Monterrey.. Since these dates were confirmed, the tickets flew like hot cakes and the expectations to see her live with this concept increased.

Photo: OCESA

What can you expect from this show?

On July 6th, the Motomami World Tour and since that first concert in Almería, Spain, Rosalía got many excited and did their best to get a ticket for her shows. Although the scenery and staging are somewhat minimalist, the energy seen on stage combined with the dancers make this one of the most amazing shows of 2022. That’s all we’ll say so as not to spoil anything for you.

And what about the rolls? Well, obviously the setlist focuses on the songs of his most recent record material, well is singing 12 of the 16 songs on this album. However, of course has not left aside a couple of great songs The bad want that we fell in love with the Catalan artist nor the collaborations that have been launched with artists such as Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and Tokischa. Moreover, until he’s throwing one or another cover that will surprise you.

Rosalía on the ‘Motomami Tour’/Photo: Getty Images

But while they prepare for the return of this artist to our country, Then we leave you the songs that will surely sound at Rosalía’s concerts in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

This is the setlist that would sound at Rosalía’s concerts

“SAOKO” “CANDY” “CAKE” “FAME” “hurt me” “YOU DO NOT LEAVE FROM HERE/BULERÍAS” “MOTOMAMI” “G3 N15” “Pretty” “LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT” “DEVIL” “HENTAI” “I THINK OF YOUR LOOK” “abcdefg” “THE COMBI VERSACE” “Relationship” “TKN” “I x you, you x me” “SPOIL” “ISOLATION” “Blinding Lights (Remix)” “MONEY AND FREEDOM” “LIKE A G” “BADLY” “DELUSIONS OF GREATNESS” “With Height” “CHICKEN TERIYAKI” “SAKURA” “CUUUUUUUUUUUUTE”

