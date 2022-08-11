This is the mansion for which Anna Kendrick paid $ 6.9 million dollars

The famous American actress Anna Kendrick bought a mansion in Hollywood Hills, California, for $6.9 million in early 2022. This purchase was made from the drummer of the famous rock band Muse, Dominic Howard.

Kendrick is known for having participated in films such as ‘Pitch Perfect’, ‘Twilight’, ‘Up in the Air’ and ‘Into the Woods’. At 37 years old, she has already been nominated for prestigious film, theater and television awards such as the Oscars, the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, the Tonys and more.

The mansion he bought from Dominic Howard is built on a 0.33 acre lot located on a private cul-de-sac. Not only the drummer and the actress have passed through this place, before them both this house belonged to Mila Kunis, who sold it just before marrying Ashton Kutcher.

Howard owned the place for the last seven years. and at this time he was in charge of making some reforms that have kept the mansion in very good condition despite having been built in the late 50s.

the main house it has an extension of 4,900 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, hall, living room, cinema room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, library, bar and other amenities.

The main room is similar to a fish tank due to its glass walls, which in addition to offering views of the green areas also give direct access to the backyard. There is also a large dressing room and a private bathroom with gray marble.

Additional to the main house there is a two-story structure distributed in a garage with capacity for two vehicles, guest house and a recording studio.

To the exterior there are extensive green areas with terraceswimming pool, spa area and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

You may also like:

– Meet the mansion that Johnny Galecki put up for sale in Los Angeles

– Katy Perry received $18 million for her mansion in Beverly Hills

– Meet the luxurious penthouse for which Hugh Jackman paid $25 million dollars