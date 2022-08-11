This is Shakira’s mansion in Miami valued at 16 million euros

It’s been a long time since the break between the Barça footballer Gerard Piqué and the Colombian singer. At the beginning of last June, Shakira confirmed the rumors in a brief statement, thus putting an end to one of the most mediatic relationships on the national and international scene, which opened a whole range of doubts about how the couple would organize themselves and what changes they would make in the face of this new stage.

Now, doubt hangs over the singer’s mansion. Located in Miami, in a privileged location, Shakira put it up for sale in 2018 for a value of 14 million euros. Given the difficulties in selling the town, he decided to lower its price by three million, but changed his mind after carrying out a comprehensive reform. In this way, the mansion came to cost €16 million. Until now. Rumors have gained strength again after withdrawing it from sale just a few months ago.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami Beach GTRES

The mansion may be an option that the singer considers to start from zero and embark on a new stage after the break with Piqué, father of his two children, the result of a relationship that lasted no less than 12 years. The house has almost 800 m2 spread over two floors. The building spares no detail: spacious rooms, a fully equipped gym, a white pool table – matching the rest of the house, with a neat and bright appearance – and a large swimming pool.

Everything is thought of what could be the singer’s new residence. There is no doubt that the singer is a lover of light colors, light and the search for greater amplitude, but she is also a lover of the White color It is ideal for the long and sunny days in Miami, as is the private dock that the building enjoys.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami Beach GTRES

The unbeatable location is indisputable, which can only be verified by the celebrities and stars who have also chosen to buy a house in this area. Shakira is not the only one who has chosen North Bay Rd Drive, on the same island as Miami Beach. Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon They are some of the neighbors with whom you could share a neighborhood, without forgetting the famous Venetian Islands and Indian Creek, also close to the area and where the singer Julio Iglesias has properties.

The Balinese beds, hammocks and two porches give the exterior of the mansion an air reminiscent of the most prestigious and luxurious ‘beach club’ from the city. Wood, marble, slate and limestone are some of the materials used in the singer’s house, always without losing the clean air and minimalist throughout the complex, which far from falling into other hands, seems closer than ever to the Colombian.

