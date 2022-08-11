This is how Pete Davidson has lived his break with Kim Kardashian

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.



UP NEXT The daughters of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez demonstrate their ability to dance 01:18

Ricky Martin reveals his secret to staying young and just includes some cold water 01:17

Sharon Fonseca reflects on what she enjoys most about being a mother and accepts that it is a “Russian roulette” 01:25

Chrissy Teigen reveals that she has had nightmares in pregnancy and this is the reason 01:34

Bárbara Mori reveals why her love affair with Fernando Rovzar has taken hold 01:14

Shakira revealed with a tender photo with whom she has a pure love 01:37

Halle Berry shows the perfect color to wear short hair 01:04

Chiquis Rivera: The treatment with which she detoxifies after drinking alcohol 01:25

Mau Montaner will soon become a father and knows that his life is going to change 01:13

Ivonne Montero and the harsh role of mother that she has played out of love for Antonella, her daughter 01:57

This is how Carmen Villalobos wears the trend of unbuttoned pants 01:13

Fernanda Castillo has the ideal treatment for perfect eyebrows 01:11

Ángela Aguilar clarifies why she wears traditional dresses: “It’s like putting on Superman’s cape” 01:21

Olivia Newton-John spoke about her pact with God to save her daughter and what she believed about death 01:38

The doctor who treated Kim Kardashian reveals everything about his process to achieve his waist 01:43

True Thompson is the best big sister and Khloé Kardashian is delighted 01:13

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoy the second chance they gave each other 01:05

Camila Fernandez reveals that she had surgery on her face, but now she is correcting the result 01:38

Lorenzo Lazo will become a grandfather again and now they will be twins 01:04 Comedian Pete Davidson hasn’t had a great time since ending his nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian.Aug 10, 2022 Read More

UP NEXT The daughters of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez demonstrate their ability to dance 01:18

Ricky Martin reveals his secret to staying young and just includes some cold water 01:17

Sharon Fonseca reflects on what she enjoys most about being a mother and accepts that it is a “Russian roulette” 01:25

Chrissy Teigen reveals that she has had nightmares in pregnancy and this is the reason 01:34

Bárbara Mori reveals why her love affair with Fernando Rovzar has taken hold 01:14

Shakira revealed with a tender photo with whom she has a pure love 01:37

Halle Berry shows the perfect color to wear short hair 01:04

Chiquis Rivera: The treatment with which she detoxifies after drinking alcohol 01:25

Mau Montaner will soon become a father and knows that his life is going to change 01:13

Ivonne Montero and the harsh role of mother that she has played out of love for Antonella, her daughter 01:57

This is how Carmen Villalobos wears the trend of unbuttoned pants 01:13

Fernanda Castillo has the ideal treatment for perfect eyebrows 01:11

Ángela Aguilar clarifies why she wears traditional dresses: “It’s like putting on Superman’s cape” 01:21

Olivia Newton-John spoke about her pact with God to save her daughter and what she believed about death 01:38

The doctor who treated Kim Kardashian reveals everything about his process to achieve his waist 01:43

True Thompson is the best big sister and Khloé Kardashian is delighted 01:13

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoy the second chance they gave each other 01:05

Camila Fernandez reveals that she had surgery on her face, but now she is correcting the result 01:38

Lorenzo Lazo will become a grandfather again and now they will be twins 01:04