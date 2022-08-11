This is how Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday

the billionaire Kylie Jenner He celebrated his birthday in style with his relatives in a luxurious meeting, which even had fireworks.

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner showed her son’s luxurious room, among other details

Through your account Instagramwhere she has more than 365 million followers, the young woman shared a carousel with photos and a video of how the celebration was.

“It was good”wrote in the post description.

Messages from his mother and sisters

For her part, her mother Kriss Jenner and her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian dedicated emotional publications to her on their day through their respective accounts on the social network.

“Happy birthday to my girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and you are the most amazing daughter, mom, sister, aunt, friend and so wise beyond your years! You are kind, generous beyond measure, intelligent, compassionate, generous, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out, and a delicious force of nature! I love seeing you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all your accomplishments and your amazing drive always. You are and always will be my girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so much happy birthday my angel girl”her mother wrote.

Kim Kardashian expressed to him:

“Happy birthday party girl (in LaLa’s voice this entire trip lol).

Every year you amaze me how wise, protective of your loved ones and how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.

Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and ever!!!”.

While Khloé added:

“To the girl who is full of magic and love, happy birthday! Another year around the sun. One more year we have been blessed with an angel that is you. Someone so kind but rude. Someone so passionate about life. Someone so loving and caring. Every day, every year, I get to witness your incredible growth as a mother, a sister, a friend, a businesswoman. Seeing your passion and the fierce protection of your inner circle is inspiring and admirable. Kylie, you have changed all of our lives from the moment you were brought into this world. My life completely changed for the better the second you were born. Life is better because of you. You deserve the best this world has to offer and I hope you never settle for anything less than that. Kylie, my wish for you is that you feel like you make everyone else feel around you. Unlimited!! I pray you have butterflies for the overwhelming love you receive from us. I pray you know how obsessed I am with you. I love you infinitely my soul mate sister.

Do not stop reading: Cintia Cossio “appeared” in networks as Kylie Jenner and amused fans

Kylie Jenner softens the networks with sweet images of her son

Pautips recreated Kylie Jenner’s look and got all the praise