this is how it defends itself • TAG24

Taylor Swift accused of plagiarism. The American artist who shakes the stages of the whole world of the pop scene was recently accused of plagiarism and it is not the first time. The song at the center of the case is Shake it off, one of her hits that in 2014 guaranteed her a lot of success and the victory of numerous awards over the next year. How is the singer facing these accusations? What is it about? Here’s what happened.

Taylor Swift accused of plagiarism in 2017

Singer Taylor Swift has been sued by the authors of the song Playas Gon ‘Play of 3LW, (you can listen to it here) an American female group, which mainly deals with hip hop and R&B music. The song in question was released in 2000. In particular, the accusation seems to focus on the plagiarism of the lyrics. The authors accuse Taylor of completely violating copyright laws. Taylor Swift’s Shake it off can now be considered the launch track for her fifth studio album: 1989. The singer’s defense was immediately triggered.

“The lyrics for Shake It Off were written entirely by me,” Swift said in a statement presented Monday. “Until I learned of the plaintiffs’ request, I had never heard the song Playas Gon ‘Play and I had never heard of that song or the 3LW group ”.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, the authors of “Playas Gon ‘Play”, filed this copyright lawsuit against Swift in 2017, indicating the two offending sentences, in their opinion too similar: “playas gonna play” and “haters gonna hate” .

In 2018, this accusation was rejected by a judge who found the texts, words and similarities too trivial to be the result of a real plagiarism. However, something seems to have changed in 2021, as the case was reopened through an appeal request. And if the first judge had not taken the problem seriously, in more recent times for the appeal committee it is not a case that can be overlooked.

Taylor Swift in court for Shake it off

Things change precisely in December 2021, when a judge rejects Swift’s request to dismiss the case. In this opinion, the song has “sufficient objective similarities” to reopen the question in front of a jury.

This is how Marina Bogorad, prosecutor’s lawyer put it:

“Our clients are finally getting closer to the justice they deserve so much” “(This judge’s) opinion … is particularly gratifying to them because it reinforces the idea that their creativity and unique expression cannot be unduly stolen without any punishment.”

He added in response, always the lawyer, after hearing that Swift’s request was denied.

Swift’s reaction was pretty strong. She claims that she wrote the text and entered into it clearly personal experiences, very specific and that could never be the result of a plagiarism of someone else’s experiences or work. In fact, she declared that she was inspired

“The experiences of my life and, in particular, the relentless public scrutiny of my personal life, the reporting of ‘clickbait’, public manipulation and other forms of negative personal criticism that I have learned to shake off to focus on my music “.

And he goes on to say, as attested in The Guardian:

“With Shake It OffI wanted to provide a comical and inspiring approach to help people feel better about negative criticism through music, dance and personal independence that allows you to shake off negative criticism ”.

A case still open

Taylor Swift’s attorney Peter Anderson wrote in the new motion:

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for a hit song to be welcomed by contenders hoping for an unexpected hit based on the feeble claims that their own song has been copied. But even in this context, the plaintiffs’ claim is particularly unfounded ”.

To date, however, the case remains open. Stay here on TAG24 to update yourself on the world of music.