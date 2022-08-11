this is how her face and style have been transformed

Kylie Jenner is the smallest of the Kardashian Jenner sisters and it is one of the most successful in the business field, thanks to its makeup brand.

The model He was only 10 years old when he began participating in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashiansalong with his parents Kris and Bruce Jenner, as well as his brothers.

Thanks to the television program, it was possible to see the growth of the young businesswoman and the rest of her sisters.

It is estimated that the current fortune of the 25-year-old socialite is 900 million dollars, mainly due to the income it obtains kyliecosmeticsthe makeup brand she launched as a teenager.

Also, Jenner has 365 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the rest of her sisters.

Currently he also has two children with the rapper Travis Scottwhom he began dating in 2017.

Throughout his years in the entertainment industry, Kylie Jenner It has gone through various image changes and these have been the most outstanding:

In 2007, the youngest of the clan was a mischievous girl who took advantage of every moment to have fun and play pranks on her family.

In 2011, she made her debut as a model at New York Fashion Week, on the runway for designer Abbey Dawn. Her face was still childish, but she was beginning to put on makeup and dye her hair.

Kylie Jenner walked for Abbey Dawn – September 10th dressnyaaaa u,u pic.twitter.com/q8wtCTOu — Av Lavigne Indonesia (@AvrilLavigneIDN) Sep. 11, 2012

In 2013, Kylie Jenner She began to direct her style towards pink tones for makeup and with more rock clothes. In that same year she launched her first clothing line with her sister Kendall. At this time she also maintained a courtship with Jaden, the son of Will Smith.

In 2014 the rumors of plastic surgery began, since the face of the socialite wore several changes, mainly in the lips, which looked thicker.

In 2015, she began dating rapper Tyga, who is eight years older than her. In this year the speculations of the aesthetic surgeries continued, because the lips of Kylie they had more volume, a sharper chin, and now she sported a curvaceous figure that she hadn’t had years ago. She also began to wear tighter clothing with plunging necklines.

Months later, she accepted that she had filled her lips, as it was one of her biggest insecurities.

In 2016, the face of the model it showed his eyes more open, his nose sharper and his cheekbones more pronounced. In this year she also started experimenting with the platinum blonde tone of her hair.

Changes in the image and face of Kylie Jenner They have continued over the years, but in 2019, the socialite denied having reconstructed her face and had operated on her body. The model She assures that everything is natural, only that she uses various makeup tricks to achieve her spectacular appearance.