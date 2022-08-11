This is Camila Cabello’s new boyfriend

Camila Cabello has already replaced Shawn Mendes in her heart. She keeps reading and finds out who is the man who has stolen the Cuban woman’s heart.

The news of the confirmation of this romance began to walk the networks this Monday, just the day that Shawn celebrated his 24th birthday.

The Cuban singer has been photographed walking the streets of Los Angeles with Austin Kevitch. Both were holding hands and some kisses have been dedicated.

Who is Camila Cabello’s new partner?

Austin Kevitch, 31, is the co-founder and CEO of the exclusive dating app Lox Club. This app is only available to those who live in New York, Los Angeles or Miami. In addition, it is focused, although not exclusively, on Jews who have high standards of living.

Now, how did Camila meet this young man. The press has speculated that the Cuban met Austin through Nicholas Galitzine, who was the co-star of Cinderella and he is a friend of the businessman. There is a high level of probability that the actor was the one to match them up.

Austin was cataloged by bustle as “famous bachelor”. As revealed by Hollywood Life, Kevitch was born in Philadelphia and grew up playing football. In addition, the businessman has a great sense of humor.

The confirmation that there is something more than a friendship between Camila and Austin comes with these photos. But since June there were rumors of this relationship. On that date, Camila and Austin were also seen walking around Los Angeles. At the moment neither of them has published anything on their social networks.