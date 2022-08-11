This is Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello’s new boyfriend

Last month of November, one of the most stable couples in the world of entertainment such as the one formed by Camila Hair Y Shawn Mendez, reported that theirs had ended “by mutual agreement”. Everyone was really surprised, since the couple has always been very affectionate in public and, in addition, on all these occasions they have shown mutual respect. However, the pandemic had taken its toll on them, especially on her, when she explained that her anxiety problems had multiplied at this time, which is why she would have given them a certain distance.

In fact, months before, the singer (who was 23 years old at the time), revealed in an article that she suffered from psychological problems and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) due to this anxiety. These attacks for having everything under control, led him on many occasions to have severe headaches that prevented him from resting and sleeping normally, so he spent time chaining these situations and accumulating a lot of tension in his body.

“I felt like a roller coaster every day. I kept going without letting the people around me know how much I was struggling internally. But they probably sensed my estrangement at some point. All my loved ones noticed,” the artist wrote in an article published in The Wall Street Journal Magazine. Now, after months of what we understand to have been a recovery, the interpreter of ‘Bam Bam’ has been seen hand in hand with a new love.

-Camila Cabello, on her latest bikini photos: “I’m still not at the point where I don’t care”

-The radical change of look of Camila Cabello after her breakup with Shawn Mendes

Is about Austin Kevinch, a 31-year-old businessman from Pennsylvania (United States) who also aims to be a great expert when it comes to love, since he appears as the co-founder of an exclusive online dating application for Jews, Lox Club. Apparently this service has become very popular among users in the cities of Miami, New York and Los Angeless and it would not be the first that the young man develops, since during his stay at the university he created a platform to help victims of bullying.

At the moment, it is unknown how the couple met, of which images have come to us in a very affectionate and relaxed attitude, even walking hand in hand through the streets of the city of stars! However, some US media, including Cosmopolitan, suggest that the actor Nicholas Galitzine, protagonist of ‘Cinderella’ (which you can see on Amazon Prime), he would have introduced them due to the friendship he maintains with the singer of ‘Havana’.