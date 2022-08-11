this is all it includes

Dozens of adjustments both technically and in the playable part.

The bedrock edition of Minecraft is updated again, this time to the version 1.19.20but unlike the Wild Update, this is an update focused on technical and gameplay changes, rather than adding new content. This is one of those quality of life updates called, dedicated to correcting and making the gaming experience more accessible on all platforms.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is the universal version of the Mojang game, the one shared by both consoles, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, so it must be adapted to the particularities of each system. Among other things, this version 1.19.20 introduces a New “Create New World” screen on Nintendo Switch.

This version 1.19.20 of Minecraft bedrock deals with improving the performance and stability of the game in all its versions and tries to solve known problems with the interaction of the villagers and the navigation in the Marketplace, although it also brings dozens of adjustments in terms of gameplay, mobs and blocks. the blocks of sculk, added in the Wild Update have their own section within the update, so you can expect a good handful of new features. You can check the full patch notes from the official Minecraft website.

These are not really momentous changes that completely change the gameplay of Minecraft, but it is worth taking a look at the list of settings for learn more about how the game works and its components. In general, it is normal for a Minecraft player who has missed a few updates to have to go back to playable new features recently introduced, but it is also part of the charm of Mojang’s game.

This version 1.19.20 of Minecraft comes just a few days after learning about another Minecraft update that part of the player community did not like at all. It turns out that Mojang and Microsoft will have the ability to read chats from public and private servers to detect bad behavior and abuse of any kind, which is considered by part of the gaming community. a violation of your privacy.