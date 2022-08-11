this fall’s trend for medium and long hair

This summer is definitely characterized by a heat on the verge of endurance, so it is certainly more comfortable to keep your hair short or tied up.

As soon as the summer heat has abandoned us, and hopefully in a more breathable climate, it will be time to show off your long hair again. The name The Sachel it is no coincidence: in English it indicates the schoolbag, so it evokes autumn and the return to school or work. In addition to this the name indicates the mix between two hair trends of the past: The Shag And The Rachel.

How The Sachel was born

Let’s start with a trend from the past: lo Shag. It was a style that was in vogue in the 90s, brought back into vogue by celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Billie Ellish or Rihanna. A short, casual and rebellious cut characterized by hair cut to different lengths.

The Rachel. This cut also saw its heyday in the 90s, then re-proposed by top models Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber (daughter of the iconic Cindy Crawford). It is a medium cut, longer and more elegant than the Shag.

And so, from the union of the two cuts mentioned above, The Sachel is born. A well thought out mix between the features of Shag and Rachel: side bangs on the face and scaled lengths in order to outline the face and elegantly go down towards the shoulders.

So once again it is the iconic 90s, with their pop fashion, rebellious, colorful but at the same time elegant to be the inspiration for today’s trends. Will it do it for me? It must be borne in mind that it is a medium-long cut, therefore it is suitable for those who want to keep their hair long, but at the same time want to renew it and move it with something new.