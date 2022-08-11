The viral video of Camila Cabello with her grandmother that has shrunk the heart of Juan Luis Guerra – Music

Camila Hair has shared a video of the most tender with his grandmother. The artist, who uses Spanish a lot on her social networks lately, has uploaded a viral moment to her social networks with one of her favorite people that she has not been slow to have reactions. We tell you all the details in CHAIN ​​100!

Cord Press

The Cuban singer has shared this video singing for one of the leading artists for everyone, regardless of language: Juan Luis Guerra who, by the way, last weekend met one of our artists, Rozalén. As we said, Cabello has shownto great complicity that he has with his grandmother and it is that he has shrunk all of our hearts with this video.

“How nice to be at home (I know this crop is weird , idk how to do social media sometimes i just want to post a sweet video of my grandma and I without having to be fuckin Wade from Kim possible) social communication sometimes i just want to post a sweet video of my grandma and I without having to be fuckin Wade of Kim possible), “he commented on his networks.

A publication that, of course, has had numerous reactions on networks. “Granny is beyond adorable”, “Everything was like that, everything was for her, I loved her, I adored her, but I had to please her”, “Linda as a blonde… enjoy your family, beautiful!!!”, “You and you family are the cute ones, how nice to be able to get along like that with the grandparents”, “Enjoy every moment with your beautiful granny”, have commented their followers on social networks. And there is no doubt that Camila is enjoying a more than family summer because it is not the only video that she has shared with someone close. In fact, forgive the redundancy, his latest album is called ‘Family’a wink to your closest environment.

all about family

The new album, which we will be able to listen to in its entirety later, starts with a cut of trumpet to immediately appear his first song only in Spanish, ‘Celia‘. This will be repeated with the collaboration of Mary Becerra in the song titled ‘to the teeth‘ which, by the way, is one of the most outstanding of this record work.

as we counted on CHAIN ​​100, ‘Family‘ feeds on four collaborations for the 12 tracks on his album: Ed Sheeran, Maria Becerra, Yotuel Y Willow, the singing daughter of Will Smith. Also when we discovered the songs that made up this album, we saw a real number of musical conjectures to discover.

Now, in the absence of the aforementioned video clip, we can listen to all the songs and list only two as entirely in our language, ‘to the teeth‘ with Mary Becerra Y ‘Celia’ alone narrating how there is someone “Meet Celia without going to Cuba” in reference to the great Cuban singer Celia Cruz that has crossed borders and generations.

As for the other collaboration Latinwith Me you himhe is the one who provides a musical story in Spanish for a song that starts the Cuban/American in English.