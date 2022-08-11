The time Nicole Kidman laughed at the divorce with Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman Y Tom Cruise They were one of the Hollywood star couples of the 90s. At the same time that they conquered us on the big screen with movies like a very distant horizon, their love also forged among the spectators who admired expectantly the chemistry and charisma that the couple gave off. But as much admired as it was, their relationship ended up breaking up in 2011, eleven years after they were married in 1990. At that time they spoke of irreconcilable differences, although at no time did we get to know the reason why both interpreters decided go their separate ways.

What is clear is that Kidman and Cruise did not end well, and although they handled their separation with discretion and without the media hurricane affecting their careers, small gestures showed that their relationship was not as idyllic as we might think. And a clear example can be found in an interview between the actress and David Letterman in 2001, where With a single sentence he left his ex-partner completely on the ground and gave us a glimpse that the shadow was flying over their union for a long time.

The video, which has recently gone viral on social networks such as Twitter or Reddit, has reawakened interest in the couple more than 20 years after their separation. In the clip, David Letterman can be seen insisting to Kidman about her divorce, an issue that at that time was the order of the day in all the media. The actress could have turned a deaf ear and tried to dodge the question, but instead she sentenced the conversation with a few small words with a lot of meaning behind. “Well, now I can wear heels.”

Letterman and the audience on set burst into laughter at this not-so-subtle taunt from Kidman.at which point she showed a shy facial expression before uttering a, “Let’s move on.” “Wow, wow. That’s going to cost you”the presenter replied knowing the many implications that his phrase brought.

At first it may seem like a small joke without importance, but anyone who is up to date with everything that is going on in Hollywood will know that Tom Cruise’s height has always been the subject of ridicule. And not exactly to his liking. The actor measures around 1.70 meters, while Kidman is around 1.80 meters tall, a difference that was noticeable in each of the couple’s walks in their public appearances. And if we take into account that Cruise always tried to have a professional profile that only related him to his films and giving interviews where he almost always says the same thing, we can imagine that Kidman’s comment will not have made him very funny.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 1991 (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images)

The interview gives us the feeling that the actress took advantage of the situation to throw a sharp knife at her ex-partner, who their separation could have been more tortuous than we were led to believe and that, although years later they have always shown a friendly attitude in their meetings and statements about their relationship, in those years they did not continue to have such an idyllic closeness.

Though today everything seems forgotten. Both have rebuilt their lives, Kidman has been in a relationship with Keith Urban since 2006 and Cruise remarried Katie Holmes, from whom he separated in 2012. In fact, Kidman, in the same year in which he consummated his second marriage, dedicated some beautiful words to your ex-partner. “He was huge, he still is. To me, he was just Tom, but to everyone else, he’s huge. But he was lovely to me. And I loved him. I still love him.”declared for the newspaper Ladies, where she pointed out that for her the divorce was “a big shock”.

