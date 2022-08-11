The third season of Never have I, the television version of Ellas de la coup y el drama del Katrina: the television series that you cannot miss this bridge

In 10 days, one of the most anticipated series of the year will arrive, The House of the Dragon, but while we wait to see how the prequel feels to us, this three-day weekend we will be able to enjoy proposals for all tastes on our platforms favorite streamers. The long-awaited third season of Yo Nunca, the television version of one of the most endearing films of the 90s,

They give the blowor the harshness of Hurricane Katrina in After the Hurricane are some of the proposals that arrive tomorrow in the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV + catalogs, respectively.

But that’s not all because the company’s platform has another premiere in the pipeline, the adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s novel News of a Kidnapping that is finally being brought to the screen after years of interrupted projects.

Comedy, drama, literary and film adaptationa very complete offer that will surely make the summer heat more bearable this weekend, which, luckily, has one more day.

Devi’s love life will once again be a roller coaster in the third season of Never Have I Ever. /



Netflix



We start this review of premieres with one of the returns most desired by Netflix subscribers, that of

most watched teen comedy of the platform, I never. After a second installment in which the protagonist, Devi, played her love cards fearing that the move to India would be consummated, the time has come for the character played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to assume the consequences.

As we have seen in the trailer for the new episodes, Devi and Paxton have decided to make their relaxation public, which has given rise to quite a few comments at the institute. A game in which Ben and Des will also enter, a new friend, son of a friend of Devi’s mother and another firm candidate for

occupy the heart of the protagonist. Because adolescence is a time of triggered hormones and Devi’s was not going to be less.

But she will not be the only one who will experience tremendous changes in her sentimental life and Kamala, and her escape from a family dinner, Fabiola, and her true face, or Eleonor will be other characters that will occupy the plots of the new installment.

ten episodes full of good moments that we have to enjoy to the fullest, since as the platform made public there is only one more season left, the fourth, of Yo Nunca.

The leading team of Ellas dan el coup continue betting on salmon and red in their uniforms. /



amazon prime video



On Amazon Prime Video they are betting on nostalgia and on Friday Ellas dan el coup will arrive in their catalog, the television version of the well-known 90s movie starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks. On that occasion, the film directed by Penny Marshall told the story of women who, like men, were in the

World War IIparticipated in the women’s baseball league and especially that of the members of the Rockford Peaches.

Thirty years later, this endearing story returns to adapt to the new times but does not leave aside

the spirit of joyful brotherhood of the movie. And across its eight hour-long episodes, the series delves into race and sexuality, following the journey of a new cast of characters as they carve their own paths both on the pitch and in their homes. personal lives.

Abbi Jacobson (Broadcity), D’Arcy Carden (Barry), Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan) are some of the actresses who participate in the production in whose cast we also find a well-known face from Spanish television, Priscilla Delgado, at the that we have seen in series like

Just before Christ or The Protected. As coach of the team, in the role played by Tom Hanks, we find Nick Offerman, whom we have been able to see in series such as Parks & Recreation or Devs.

Vera Farmiga in a moment from After the Hurricane, the miniseries about Katrina that opens tomorrow. /



appletv+



A few days after the 17th anniversary of the terrible Katrina Apple TV + premieres this Friday

After the hurricane, a miniseries based on true events that adapts Sheri Fink’s book, Five days at the memorial. With Vera Farmiga leading the cast, this production narrates the impact that the devastating tropical cyclone had on a New Orleans hospital.

After its passage, the waters that bathed the city located in front of the Gulf of Mexico rose and the

power outages. Rising temperatures added to the list of problems, and the exhausted workers at the medical center were forced to make decisions that would later haunt them for years to come.

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale), Cornelius Smith Jr. (Manhunt: Unabomber) and Robert Pine (Magnum) complete the cast of this 8-episode production created by John Ridley,

Oscar winner for the script of 12 years a slave, and Carlton Cluse, producer of series such as Lost, Locke and Key and Jack Ryan among others. Both have been in charge of directing some episodes together with Wendy Stanzler (For all humanity, Made for Love) who has been behind the camera in the last three episodes.

Crisitna Umaña and Juan Pablo Raba, protagonists of News of a kidnapping. /



Amazon Prime Video



The Spanish accent is put this weekend by the second premiere of Amazon Prime Video,

News of a kidnapping. Based on the homonymous novel by Gabriel García Márquez, this Chilean-Colombian co-production that is made up of six episodes tells the story of Maruja Pachón, a journalist who is kidnapped on her way home by a group known as Los Extraditables together with Beatriz, who will soon become your ally. Trying to find out what has happened will be Alberto, Maruja’s husband, who will do everything possible to rescue her from her despite the fact that her marriage is not going through a good time.

Juan Pablo Raba, (Narcos, Agents of Shield) is one of the protagonists of this fiction

co-produced by son of Nobel laureate, Rodrigo García, playing Alberto, while Cristina Umaña (The House of Flowers) plays Maruja. The person in charge of putting herself in the shoes of Beatriz is Julieth Restrepo, whom we have been able to see in the film starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Loving Pablo.