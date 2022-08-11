The Tesla Semi truck will arrive this year, or so says Elon Musk

Image : Tesla.

Time is a flat circle, said N ietzsche, and now supposedly the truck Tesla Semi will arrive this year. or to at least that’s what he said Elon Musk. So that… who knows if it will happen Really?

the semi was introduced for the first time in 2017 and it was initially announced that he would be touring the roads in 2019, but that obviously never happened. Production delays made it impossible .

In summary Musk tweeted on Wednesday, August 10 that the company will launch the long-range version of the truck this same year 2022 which, according to Musk, will be able to travel 80 kilo meters with a single charge of its batteries .

This seems to be a surprise. According to InsideEVsthe truck was supposed to be delayed until at least 2023 . So if Musk is to be believed, he would have been less late than originally expected. . Is it well understood ?

Regardless, not much is known about the Semi yet, according to the news outlet. either n . The main unknown to about it is his battery pack. Will the Semi have the new 4680 cell pack or the old 2170 pack? We do not know yet.

Fortunately there are some things yes we know, or at least we have been toldon the truck Semi. Tesla says it will be able to accelerate from 0 to 1000 km / h in 20 seconds when loaded with about 36.00 0 pound load . The Semi will be powered by four independent motors on the rear axles. As for the prices, Tesla says the base truck will have a range of 480 kilometers it will cost approximately 150. 000 do lares . model 8 00 kilometers add some 30. 000 do lares to that sum . If you wish ask for one, you must to deposit twenty. 000 do lares in advance for a reservation.

Oh, and Musk also tweeted that the cyber truck will come next year. I suppose that we’ll see if it does .