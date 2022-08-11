The Terminal List does not promote the progressive agenda and that is why they criticize it, says the creator

Chris Pratt found success again in his most recent job at Amazon studios. This is La Lista Terminal (69%), an action, drama and thriller series in which he plays a soldier seeking revenge. But although the hours of reproduction have accumulated quite well, the product has not been without criticism and the creator of the story makes some statements assuring that this story is not for “woke” viewers and that it does not follow a “political agenda”.

James Reece (Pratt), an experienced lieutenant, is looking for those responsible for murdering his entire platoon. No longer burdened with military responsibilities and biases, he is free to deploy all of his knowledge in the search, with the ultimate goal of hunting down and capturing those behind the crash. Based on the novel by Jack Carr bearing the same name, the first season of The Terminal List has eight chapters and is already a new achievement in the career of its star. But disagreements are the order of the day and there are those who point out that the series is not sufficiently diverse or responsible with social issues. Carr responds to them through mediate:

There are no ‘woke’ or ‘anti-woke’ themes, but just because the theme is not addressed, then it is perceived, at least by the critics, that it does not further their agenda and they hate it for it. We don’t mention right, left, conservative, liberal, none of those things are even mentioned.

Jack Carr He also mentions the criticism of TheDailyBeast, a site that issued severely negative comments about the plot of The Terminal List. The writer maintains that the series was not made to satisfy specialized sites, but to connect with retired military:

The Daily Beast, in particular, had a pretty bad review. But they see an American flag and they get upset. Or they see someone who is proficient with weapons and has a certain mindset and holds those in power accountable for their actions and they just get angry. We didn’t do it for the critics. What’s important to me and Chris Pratt was that we did something that would connect with members of the military who have retired in the last 20 years so they could sit down and say, ‘These guys worked and made a series that speaks to my.

On most sites focused on film reviews, The Terminal List has fairly low ratings, however, the ratings of common users are strikingly high, creating huge differences between what critics and viewers in general have perceived. For its part, Chris Pratt He is very happy with the good reception of the series and recently celebrated its high reproduction numbers through social networks, making fun of those who have given negative comments to his work.

Pratt will return as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special, MCU production that will function as an epilogue to phase 4 and a prelude to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Several years have passed since we saw these superheroes in their own movie and now Marvel Studios is ready to bring them back hand in hand with James Gunn. The third installment has a premiere scheduled for May 5, 2023

