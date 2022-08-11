The reason why Tom Cruise contacted Maverick Viñales

Maverick Vinales (27) is today one of the greatest exponents of Spanish motorcycling. World Champion Moto3 in 2013, the Catalan made the leap to the top category in 2015 and since then he has pursued the dream of the world championship in the premier category. He is convinced of this and hopes to repay the trust that Aprilia has placed in his skills as a rider.

But beyond the circuits, Viñales stars in a story that inevitably links him to one of the most mythical films of the eighties: top gun. The Catalan was not even born when it premiered back in 1986, but the film left an indelible mark on his fatherwho years later would name his son after the protagonist played by Tom Cruise: Maverick.

A fact that more than 25 years later has caused a curious situation since the actorwhich a few weeks ago released the long-awaited sequel -Top Gun: Maverick-, upon learning the reason why Viñales was named after his character, felt the need to contact him.

“Yes, my name is Maverick because of the movie. It is a name that I like and that gives me a lot of character. Although, the truth is that I have never paid enough attention to it. Despite this, lately, people are attracted by the premiere of the sequel… And that’s why I was contacted by Paramount and Tom Cruise”, reveals the pilot to The Other Chronicle of El Mundo, who came to collaborate with the producer in the promotion of the film.

“Tom gave me a helmet, an exact replica of the one that appears in top gun and, as a result, we were able to share a few words. We exchange messages on Twitter and it was phenomenal, an incredible adventure. It was wonderful, because for me he is a childhood idol”, added Maverick Viñales, who hopes to meet him in person in the future.

“I hope one day I can meet him… I would love to have a chat with him and thank him, in person, for letting me wear the Top Gun helmet, as well as sharing experiences. Being able to converse with a person like that must be amazing.”, ditch the pilot, who also flies on the circuits of the MotoGP World Championship.