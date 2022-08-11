The reason why Doja Cat has shaved her hair to zero

Doja Cat never ceases to amaze us. It is clear that the artist does not care how exaggerated her appearance seems, especially since she usually wears what suits her best. The singer has a clear motto: what he likes, what he wears.

Of course, this also applies to her radical hair changes, since with her varied and striking wigs, she exudes sensuality and manages to create real trends.

However, this time, the American rapper and singer has risen to another level. The interpreter of Kiss Me More He has left all his followers speechless by showing his most radical change to date: his hair has been shaved to zero.

Sisi, you read right, to zero! The reason? She has explained it through an Instagram direct.

The new image of Doja Cat

“I feel that should never have had hair. I don’t like having hair and I never have,” Doja Cat confessed on her Instagram account.

the singer of Women She has pointed out that she has never felt comfortable letting her hair grow and that, at certain times, wearing a wig has made her feel self-conscious. In this way, the artist has declared that there has not been “a single moment in her life” in which she has looked good with long hair and that “didn’t like” having hair.

“I remember feeling incredibly exhausted (psychologically) during workouts. Once I had a personal trainer I would wear wigs and because of the humidity they would get sticky and I would have to touch them up all the time,” explained Doja Cat.

Thus, the artist 26 yearshas said that there came a point where he could not concentrate while doing the exercises because the wig “slipped off his own head”.

“I was more concerned with how I looked and how to keep my hair attached to my scalp. I was even able to put a cap on top of my wig!” she shared with her followers.

Consequently, Doja Cat has decided to arm herself with courage and make a decision that, as the artist has confessed, it was hopeless.

“I can’t believe it took me so long to tell myself to shave my hair. The first thing is because I never put it up or do anything special. You have only seen my natural hair for two eras, but I never wear my natural hair because I don’t feel like it,” she added.

Doja Cat has called her experience with her hair “a nightmare”. However, he has stated that he is over it and that his new look he is “starting to like it”.

Because, what’s the point of keeping a nice mane if you don’t even feel comfortable with it?