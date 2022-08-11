The reason why Brad Pitt does not record with Harrison Ford or Tom Cruise

Brad Pitt’s right-hand man in his latest film, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, has stated in an interview on Variety that the famous actor is not willing to work with partners like Tom Cruise or Harrison Ford. previous bad experiences They could be the reason why Brad Pitt refuses to share a poster with two of the great interpreters of Hollywood.

The last movie in which Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt shared the screen was interview with the vampire, which was released in 1994. Since then, they have never met again. “Tom and I are going in opposite directions,” Brad told the magazine. Entertainment Weekly before acknowledging that there was “a kind of competition that prevented them from having a real conversation”.

And it is clear that both actors are at the top of world acting. Thus, not even the bad experience together prevents Brad Pitt from recognizing that his counterpart is a great actor able to “advance the movies”.

Brad Pitt’s Lists

As confirmed by Taylor-Johnson himself in his interview, Brad Pitt has written two lists that are transcendental in his work. The first one includes a series of names of actors and actresses with whom he is not willing to work. “When you’ve been working with different people for so long, you always end up taking into account which ones you haven’t had a good connection with,” explains the actor from Bullet Train.

Something similar must have happened in the case of Harrison Ford during the filming of intimate enemy. Apparently, the actor who played Han Solo was too insistent with the script changes during filming. Something that, together with the little success that the feature film had compared to what was expected, Brad Pitt did not like.

The other list is, on the other hand, much more grateful, since it includes the people with whom he loves to work. Although at the moment no more names than those indicated have emerged, Taylor-Johnson revealed that in Among the actresses Brad Pitt most enjoyed working with was Sandra Bullock.