The reason why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do not finish divorcing – Metro World News

The couple that most moved the public Hollywood was “Brangelina”. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred Mr. and Mrs. Smithin 2005, and had their first crush on the recordings of the movie.

But it seems, everything ended very badly for the couple who decided to get married in 2011 and love only lasted five years. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 and, since that date, the war continues.

Divorce of Angelina and Brad

Divorce talks in court have been a roller coaster, as Pitt wants 50/50 custody, but Jolie refuses emphatically for that to happen. Let’s remember that the couple has six children: Maddox; 21 years old and studying in Korea, peoplefrom 18; Zahara17 and soon to go to college; Shiloh16 and twins vivienne Y Knox14 years old.

The drama doesn’t seem to end the reason for so much conflict in granting the divorce is because Jolie allegedly he still fights Pitt in court. Almost six years have passed since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to divorce. But still the couple does not decide custody of minors.

Jolie vs. Brad Pitt

Angela Jolie refuses to share custody with Brad Pitt and the actress is the one who has sole custody of the teenagers. According to Page Six, a source very close to the former couple said the following:

“It sounds like Angelina is determined that Brad never gets 50/50 custody. And there are those who say that she will not rest until the children are legally adults, so Brad will never have joint custody.”

Allegedly, according to the whistleblower’s statements to Page Six, Brad Pitt’s attorneys believed Jolie’s team had attempted to go after the court-approved child psychologist. Jolie’s attorneys believed the psychologist, named Stan Katz, was siding with Pitt to get 50/50 custody of the children. But this event was never confirmed and investigations continue.

See everything that is known about divorce here.