The reason George Clooney is blacklisted by Tesla

The famous Hollywood actor, George Clooney, has a terrible relationship with Elon Musk due to a problem he had with his electric car brand, Tesla. At Tork we will tell you why the artist is banned by the brand. Swipe to find out everything!

August 11, 2022 09:49 a.m.

George Clooney is a huge car lover.. The Hollywood actor has an impressive collection that ranges from a Porsche 911 to a Tango, one of the first single-seater cars that he was in charge of showing everywhere. But his experience on four wheels was not always good.

The artist purchased a Tesla Roadster, one of the first 100% electric cars to hit the market. He joined a fashion that was beginning to gain a lot of place among American celebrities and He even ranked fifth among those who had booked to have this first model launched by the Elon Musk brand..

Unfortunately, George Clooney failed to adapt to this new means of transportation and even stated that he did not have a good time driving it on the highway. The little autonomy also bothered him and he told it in front of the media that they consulted him about the reason for the little use he gave it, something that bothered the South African businessman a lot.

Musk I would end up answering him very annoyed: “George Clooney now reports that his iPhone 1 was failing back in 2007.” In other words, he criticized him for expecting one of the first models to come out of Tesla to be flawless. From that moment, no other car of this brand would be sold to the actor.

In 2013, the winner of two Oscars would end up auctioning his Roadst. Everything obtained ended up donating to a humanitarian aid NGO Satellite Sentinel Project. A good way to take advantage of a purchase that was not one of the best decisions that the acclaimed artist had.

The Tesla Roadst that George Clooney didn’t like.

+ George Clooney on his Tesla