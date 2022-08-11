The photos of Chris Hemsworth with his daughter filming ‘Thor’

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the hottest actors that will never go out of style (and we are sure that no one will doubt it). In addition to taking into account his incredible physique, we have also celebrated the best moments of his professional career. The truth is that the actor has it all… he has shown to have a lot of professional talentbut also as a father. Together with the actress Elsa Pataky, He has formed a very united family with whom he always gives us the most tender moments.

Since 2011, stars in the superhero movies Thor, with which his fame has skyrocketed. A few days ago, he presented his latest film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ accompanied by his family, as always. In fact, he himself has taken care that this last film saved a hole for all the members of his familyincluding them in the shootings.

Specifically, her daughter India Rose I was a baby when Chris started playing the superhero and now, plays love in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Precisely for this reason, his father wanted to dedicate an adorable post on her Instagram profile in which we can compare two photographs. The first, when she attended the shooting for the first time and the second, recording this last film.

In the caption, Chris wrote: “Here are two photos of my daughter and I. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero”. Can they be more adorable? Of course not.

Photographer Jasin Boland commented “You are an amazing father!”while some fans also wrote comments like “Awwww your daughter was amazing in the movie💗💗💗” either “This is the sweetest photo ever 🥲”.

We want a Thor in our lives!

