The new photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ that enhance the desire for its premiere

The images of Barbie they are not satisfying the desire for the release of the long-awaited film starring margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling.

The film is generating both interest and skepticism and they take advantage of it by releasing the first photos of the actors during the shoot with looks that they know will cause a sensation.

The latest images have been of both skaters dressed in striking pink and phosphorescent suits on Venice Beach (Los Angeles). It already happened a few months ago with Ryan Gosling when the images of his transformation as Ken went viral.

Inspired by the popular mattel dollBarbie will see margot robbie (once upon a time in hollywood) become the icon of the toys, which for the first time is adapted to a real image. For its part, Ryan Goslingwhom we will soon see in the movie the unseen agent Netflix, will give life to Ken, the inseparable companion of Barbie.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ Warner

Also, Issa Rae and Hari Nef will embody alternate versions of Barbie, while Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa they will do the same with other iterations of Ken. complete the main cast Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Barbie is scheduled for release in July 2023 and its director is the feminist filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig, who also signs the script with her husband Noah Baumbach. It is currently in production in Leavesden, UK, and Los Angeles, California.