The movie with Denzel Washington that is trending on Netflix 10 years after its premiere

The arrival of Netflix Without a doubt, it revolutionized the way of consuming series and movies and there are many products that the streaming service has managed to “resurrect” despite the fact that they were somewhat forgotten several years after its premiere.

This happened again in the last days with the movie The flighta movie with Denzel Washington which premiered in 2012 and has now become trend a decade after its premiere. The film seems to have found its audience with its arrival on Netflix, as it has quickly become one of the most watched on the streaming platform.

“He managed to make an emergency landing on the passenger plane he was piloting, and for this the public acclaims him, but the investigation shows that there is something murky about the hero,” indicates the synopsis of the film that is trending on Netflix.

Denzel Washington is the great protagonist of “The Flight”

The film tells the story of Commander Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington), who makes an emergency landing saving the lives of hundreds of people and is considered a national hero. However, when the investigation is launched to determine the causes of the breakdown, it is found that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood.

The flight was directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, Cast Away) and stars Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, John Goodman, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Geraghty, Tamara Tunie, among others. It has a duration of 140 minutes.

Related news

At the time of its premiere, in 2012, The flight It received very good reviews from critics. Many celebrated the return of Zemeckis to tell a very human story fueled by the brilliant performance of Denzel Washington.

The film currently ranks as the seventh most viewed film of Netflix throughout the world, but in several Latin American countries it has already become the most chosen film by subscribers to enjoy in recent days.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.