The most recommended smart watch can be yours for only 69 euros

The Amazfit GTS is still a good buy in full 2022, and more so at this price.

One of the Smart Watches that we have recommended the most falls in price again. You have the opportunity to get the Amazfit GTS by only 69 euros, has a more than tempting discount. In addition, thanks to Amazon you can receive it at home quickly and for free, forget about complications.

A smartwatch can be that device you didn’t know you needed. It will connect easily to your smartphone, whatever it is, thanks to bluetooth. From the first moment it will be in charge of notifying you when something important happens on your mobile, it will also monitor your sports activity. For less than 70 euros, this Amazfit is a purchase with which you cannot fail.

Amazfit GTS See on Amazon.es: Amazfit GTS

This smart watch may be the best buy

The Amazfit GTS has a nice metal body with rounded edges. It is still an accessory, it is a device that we are going to wear on our wrist, and this smartwatch complies in the aesthetic aspect. We do not forget your screen, which reaches 1.65 inches with AMOLED technology that wastes color.

Arrive prepared to keep up with you, count on different sensors that will be in charge of measuring your constants and your sports activity. It incorporates an accelerometer, gyroscope and a heart rate sensor. Also, it doesn’t matter if you’re into swimming, the Amazfit GTS is waterproof and will be able to hold up to 50 meters deep.

Some smart watches, among which we find the Apple Watch itself, need to go through the charger almost every day to recover energy. This does not happen with our protagonist, who will reward you with maximum peace of mind.

the amazfit watch It is capable of withstanding up to 14 days of use with all its sensors activated., you will have nothing to worry about. But there is still more. If you need it, it has a saving mode that will increase its autonomy up to an impressive 20 days of use.

Amazfit GTS See on Amazon.es: Amazfit GTS

you can get with a whole smart watch for less than 70 euros. The Amazfit GTS still has a lot to fight for, it will be the best companion for your smartphone. If you are interested, do not think about it too much, the units are limited.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.