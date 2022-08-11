The meeting of Ben Affleck and Jennifer López ends the rumors of separation

HIt’s been less than a month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, but There have already been rumors that the couple is breaking up.

They were together and engaged in the past, in 2002, but They eventually broke up and this has led many to wonder how long their marriage will last.

Rumors ran wild earlier this week when Hollywood Life reported that his post-honeymoon plan was for Affleck to return to Los Angeles and for JLo to stay in Europeand told himself that this time apart was for the good of their relationship.

But now the newlyweds they have been seen together this Tuesday going to lunch in Santa Monica, California, and then stopping at a local in Dunkin.

They were with their children and, according to TMZLopez was seen “affectionately scratching the actor’s head”.

This, therefore, has shut down the rumors suggesting that they are already drifting apart.

Lopez and Affleck are expected to have a big part of the wedding in the near future to celebrate your marriage with friends and family, after secretly marrying in July.

Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still be together?

It seems that the couple still is in her honeymoon phase and enjoy being together once again.

Still, there are those who hope that this marriage finally ended in divorce, this being the fourth marriage of the singer.

“LI wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last.“, Ojani Noa, her first husband, told The Daily Mail.

“I think it’s someone who will marry seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with just one person. She strives to constantly move forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she’s also moving forward in her private life.”